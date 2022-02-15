ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Where people in Wyoming are moving to most

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0dwIQ8xv00
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

Where people in Wyoming are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Wyoming are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Wyoming in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. Maine

- Moved from Wyoming to Maine in 2019: 88
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Wyoming in 2019: 136
--- #34 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dwIQ8xv00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#29. Illinois

- Moved from Wyoming to Illinois in 2019: 109
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Wyoming in 2019: 49
--- #50 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dwIQ8xv00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Indiana

- Moved from Wyoming to Indiana in 2019: 118
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Wyoming in 2019: 616
--- #30 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dwIQ8xv00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#27. Michigan

- Moved from Wyoming to Michigan in 2019: 139
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Wyoming in 2019: 93
--- #47 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dwIQ8xv00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Massachusetts

- Moved from Wyoming to Massachusetts in 2019: 154
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Wyoming in 2019: 100
--- #47 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dwIQ8xv00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#25. North Carolina

- Moved from Wyoming to North Carolina in 2019: 161
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Wyoming in 2019: 4
--- #50 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dwIQ8xv00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#24. Virginia

- Moved from Wyoming to Virginia in 2019: 167
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Wyoming in 2019: 415
--- #47 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dwIQ8xv00
Canva

#23. Minnesota

- Moved from Wyoming to Minnesota in 2019: 207
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Wyoming in 2019: 492
--- #35 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0dwIQ8xv00
Canva

#22. Alaska

- Moved from Wyoming to Alaska in 2019: 242
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Wyoming in 2019: 54
--- #46 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0dwIQ8xv00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Oklahoma

- Moved from Wyoming to Oklahoma in 2019: 326
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Wyoming in 2019: 564
--- #29 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dwIQ8xv00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Iowa

- Moved from Wyoming to Iowa in 2019: 434
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Wyoming in 2019: 23
--- #46 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dwIQ8xv00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kansas

- Moved from Wyoming to Kansas in 2019: 442
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Wyoming in 2019: 366
--- #35 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0dwIQ8xv00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#18. South Dakota

- Moved from Wyoming to South Dakota in 2019: 473
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Wyoming in 2019: 1,041
--- #9 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dwIQ8xv00
Canva

#17. Ohio

- Moved from Wyoming to Ohio in 2019: 492
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Wyoming in 2019: 97
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dwIQ8xv00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Florida

- Moved from Wyoming to Florida in 2019: 624
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Wyoming in 2019: 909
--- #47 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dwIQ8xv00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

- Moved from Wyoming to Washington in 2019: 626
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Wyoming in 2019: 885
--- #36 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dwIQ8xv00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Idaho

- Moved from Wyoming to Idaho in 2019: 662
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Wyoming in 2019: 1,792
--- #8 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dwIQ8xv00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Arizona

- Moved from Wyoming to Arizona in 2019: 664
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Wyoming in 2019: 757
--- #40 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dwIQ8xv00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Oregon

- Moved from Wyoming to Oregon in 2019: 680
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Wyoming in 2019: 514
--- #33 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dwIQ8xv00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#11. North Dakota

- Moved from Wyoming to North Dakota in 2019: 730
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Wyoming in 2019: 265
--- #24 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0dwIQ8xv00
Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Wyoming to Georgia in 2019: 968
--- 4.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Wyoming in 2019: 203
--- #48 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dwIQ8xv00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#9. Nebraska

- Moved from Wyoming to Nebraska in 2019: 1,000
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Wyoming in 2019: 927
--- #17 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0dwIQ8xv00
Canva

#8. Arkansas

- Moved from Wyoming to Arkansas in 2019: 1,109
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Wyoming in 2019: 298
--- #29 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dwIQ8xv00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

- Moved from Wyoming to California in 2019: 1,159
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Wyoming in 2019: 3,211
--- #39 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dwIQ8xv00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Texas

- Moved from Wyoming to Texas in 2019: 1,311
--- 5.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Wyoming in 2019: 1,696
--- #41 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dwIQ8xv00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wisconsin

- Moved from Wyoming to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,417
--- 6.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Wyoming in 2019: 27
--- #48 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0dwIQ8xv00
Pixabay

#4. New Mexico

- Moved from Wyoming to New Mexico in 2019: 1,451
--- 6.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Wyoming in 2019: 377
--- #30 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dwIQ8xv00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Utah

- Moved from Wyoming to Utah in 2019: 1,549
--- 6.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Wyoming in 2019: 1,746
--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0dwIQ8xv00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#2. Montana

- Moved from Wyoming to Montana in 2019: 1,662
--- 7.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Wyoming in 2019: 1,850
--- #7 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dwIQ8xv00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#1. Colorado

- Moved from Wyoming to Colorado in 2019: 3,860
--- 16.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Wyoming in 2019: 3,129
--- #24 most common destination from Colorado

POTUS
