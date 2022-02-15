Where people in Wyoming are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Wyoming are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Wyoming in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
#30. Maine
- Moved from Wyoming to Maine in 2019: 88
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Wyoming in 2019: 136
--- #34 most common destination from Maine
#29. Illinois
- Moved from Wyoming to Illinois in 2019: 109
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Wyoming in 2019: 49
--- #50 most common destination from Illinois
#28. Indiana
- Moved from Wyoming to Indiana in 2019: 118
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Wyoming in 2019: 616
--- #30 most common destination from Indiana
#27. Michigan
- Moved from Wyoming to Michigan in 2019: 139
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Wyoming in 2019: 93
--- #47 most common destination from Michigan
#26. Massachusetts
- Moved from Wyoming to Massachusetts in 2019: 154
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Wyoming in 2019: 100
--- #47 most common destination from Massachusetts
#25. North Carolina
- Moved from Wyoming to North Carolina in 2019: 161
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Wyoming in 2019: 4
--- #50 most common destination from North Carolina
#24. Virginia
- Moved from Wyoming to Virginia in 2019: 167
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Wyoming in 2019: 415
--- #47 most common destination from Virginia
#23. Minnesota
- Moved from Wyoming to Minnesota in 2019: 207
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Wyoming in 2019: 492
--- #35 most common destination from Minnesota
#22. Alaska
- Moved from Wyoming to Alaska in 2019: 242
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Wyoming in 2019: 54
--- #46 most common destination from Alaska
#21. Oklahoma
- Moved from Wyoming to Oklahoma in 2019: 326
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Wyoming in 2019: 564
--- #29 most common destination from Oklahoma
#20. Iowa
- Moved from Wyoming to Iowa in 2019: 434
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Wyoming in 2019: 23
--- #46 most common destination from Iowa
#19. Kansas
- Moved from Wyoming to Kansas in 2019: 442
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Wyoming in 2019: 366
--- #35 most common destination from Kansas
#18. South Dakota
- Moved from Wyoming to South Dakota in 2019: 473
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Wyoming in 2019: 1,041
--- #9 most common destination from South Dakota
#17. Ohio
- Moved from Wyoming to Ohio in 2019: 492
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Wyoming in 2019: 97
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Ohio
#16. Florida
- Moved from Wyoming to Florida in 2019: 624
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Wyoming in 2019: 909
--- #47 most common destination from Florida
#15. Washington
- Moved from Wyoming to Washington in 2019: 626
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Wyoming in 2019: 885
--- #36 most common destination from Washington
#14. Idaho
- Moved from Wyoming to Idaho in 2019: 662
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Wyoming in 2019: 1,792
--- #8 most common destination from Idaho
#13. Arizona
- Moved from Wyoming to Arizona in 2019: 664
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Wyoming in 2019: 757
--- #40 most common destination from Arizona
#12. Oregon
- Moved from Wyoming to Oregon in 2019: 680
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Wyoming in 2019: 514
--- #33 most common destination from Oregon
#11. North Dakota
- Moved from Wyoming to North Dakota in 2019: 730
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Wyoming in 2019: 265
--- #24 most common destination from North Dakota
#10. Georgia
- Moved from Wyoming to Georgia in 2019: 968
--- 4.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Wyoming in 2019: 203
--- #48 most common destination from Georgia
#9. Nebraska
- Moved from Wyoming to Nebraska in 2019: 1,000
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Wyoming in 2019: 927
--- #17 most common destination from Nebraska
#8. Arkansas
- Moved from Wyoming to Arkansas in 2019: 1,109
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Wyoming in 2019: 298
--- #29 most common destination from Arkansas
#7. California
- Moved from Wyoming to California in 2019: 1,159
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Wyoming in 2019: 3,211
--- #39 most common destination from California
#6. Texas
- Moved from Wyoming to Texas in 2019: 1,311
--- 5.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Wyoming in 2019: 1,696
--- #41 most common destination from Texas
#5. Wisconsin
- Moved from Wyoming to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,417
--- 6.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Wyoming in 2019: 27
--- #48 most common destination from Wisconsin
#4. New Mexico
- Moved from Wyoming to New Mexico in 2019: 1,451
--- 6.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Wyoming in 2019: 377
--- #30 most common destination from New Mexico
#3. Utah
- Moved from Wyoming to Utah in 2019: 1,549
--- 6.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Wyoming in 2019: 1,746
--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Utah
#2. Montana
- Moved from Wyoming to Montana in 2019: 1,662
--- 7.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Wyoming in 2019: 1,850
--- #7 most common destination from Montana
#1. Colorado
- Moved from Wyoming to Colorado in 2019: 3,860
--- 16.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Wyoming in 2019: 3,129
--- #24 most common destination from Colorado
