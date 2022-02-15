ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Where people in Vermont are moving to most

By Stacker
 4 days ago
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

Where people in Vermont are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Vermont are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Vermont in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#30. Illinois

- Moved from Vermont to Illinois in 2019: 74
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Vermont in 2019: 670
--- #41 most common destination from Illinois

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#29. Kentucky

- Moved from Vermont to Kentucky in 2019: 95
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Vermont in 2019: 12
--- #47 most common destination from Kentucky

Pixabay

#28. New Mexico

- Moved from Vermont to New Mexico in 2019: 102
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Vermont in 2019: 184
--- #35 most common destination from New Mexico

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#27. Connecticut

- Moved from Vermont to Connecticut in 2019: 103
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Vermont in 2019: 798
--- #27 most common destination from Connecticut

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#26. Louisiana

- Moved from Vermont to Louisiana in 2019: 112
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Vermont in 2019: 0
--- #49 most common destination from Louisiana

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#25. New Jersey

- Moved from Vermont to New Jersey in 2019: 133
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Vermont in 2019: 799
--- #29 most common destination from New Jersey

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#24. Montana

- Moved from Vermont to Montana in 2019: 134
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Vermont in 2019: 0
--- #47 (tie) most common destination from Montana

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Colorado

- Moved from Vermont to Colorado in 2019: 161
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Vermont in 2019: 687
--- #43 most common destination from Colorado

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Utah

- Moved from Vermont to Utah in 2019: 233
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Vermont in 2019: 41
--- #47 most common destination from Utah

Canva

#21. Georgia

- Moved from Vermont to Georgia in 2019: 265
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Vermont in 2019: 285
--- #45 most common destination from Georgia

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#20. Oregon

- Moved from Vermont to Oregon in 2019: 298
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Vermont in 2019: 152
--- #47 most common destination from Oregon

Imilious // Wikicommons

#19. Tennessee

- Moved from Vermont to Tennessee in 2019: 336
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Vermont in 2019: 63
--- #49 most common destination from Tennessee

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#18. South Carolina

- Moved from Vermont to South Carolina in 2019: 336
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Vermont in 2019: 257
--- #42 most common destination from South Carolina

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Oklahoma

- Moved from Vermont to Oklahoma in 2019: 363
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Vermont in 2019: 0
--- #48 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma

Famartin // Wikicommons

#16. Maryland

- Moved from Vermont to Maryland in 2019: 368
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Vermont in 2019: 316
--- #42 most common destination from Maryland

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

- Moved from Vermont to Washington in 2019: 391
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Vermont in 2019: 413
--- #44 most common destination from Washington

#14. Maine

- Moved from Vermont to Maine in 2019: 424
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Vermont in 2019: 565
--- #18 most common destination from Maine

spablab // Flickr

#13. Rhode Island

- Moved from Vermont to Rhode Island in 2019: 428
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Vermont in 2019: 216
--- #22 most common destination from Rhode Island

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#12. North Carolina

- Moved from Vermont to North Carolina in 2019: 435
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Vermont in 2019: 90
--- #49 most common destination from North Carolina

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Texas

- Moved from Vermont to Texas in 2019: 445
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Vermont in 2019: 1,082
--- #44 most common destination from Texas

Canva

#10. Ohio

- Moved from Vermont to Ohio in 2019: 582
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Vermont in 2019: 97
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Ohio

DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Arizona

- Moved from Vermont to Arizona in 2019: 662
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Vermont in 2019: 41
--- #49 most common destination from Arizona

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#8. California

- Moved from Vermont to California in 2019: 784
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Vermont in 2019: 1,048
--- #47 most common destination from California

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#7. Missouri

- Moved from Vermont to Missouri in 2019: 1,094
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Vermont in 2019: 113
--- #47 most common destination from Missouri

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#6. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Vermont to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,483
--- 6.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont in 2019: 1,401
--- #30 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#5. Virginia

- Moved from Vermont to Virginia in 2019: 1,633
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Vermont in 2019: 527
--- #46 most common destination from Virginia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Massachusetts

- Moved from Vermont to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,167
--- 9.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Vermont in 2019: 4,045
--- #13 most common destination from Massachusetts

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. New Hampshire

- Moved from Vermont to New Hampshire in 2019: 2,370
--- 10.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Vermont in 2019: 2,076
--- #6 most common destination from New Hampshire

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. New York

- Moved from Vermont to New York in 2019: 3,084
--- 13.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Vermont in 2019: 3,276
--- #24 most common destination from New York

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

- Moved from Vermont to Florida in 2019: 3,355
--- 14.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Vermont in 2019: 637
--- #49 most common destination from Florida

