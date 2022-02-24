ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket is back in stock – here’s where to buy it plus the best high street dupes

By Sarah Young and Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMgz2_0dwCFJuW00

It’s been impossible to scroll through Instagram in recent weeks without the same quilted khaki coat, which comes courtesy of New York-based retailer The Frankie Shop, popping up on our feeds.

Costing £245, the Teddy jacket ( Thefrankieshop.com ) has become an instant cult classic among the fashion crowd and was recently named “the hottest product in the world” by global fashion shopping platform, Lyst, in its report that identifies the brands and products that are trendy right now.

And, it’s not hard to see why The Frankie Shop’s quilted coat has proved so popular. Lightweight, collarless and with an oversized fit, it also has pockets, comes in a range of colours and lends itself perfectly to layering. What more could you ask for?

Despite the steep price tag, the brand has hardly been able to keep the jacket in stock. However, we’re here to share the good news that the popular style is finally back – go, go, go!But,if you can’t quite justify splurging on the real thing, there are plenty of high street alternatives that can still help you get the same look.

From M&S to Asos , Lindex and River Island , we’ve scoured the virtual rails to find the best dupes of this season’s must-have jacket. Here are the best lookalikes that you can shop right now.

Read more:

The Frankie Shop quilted padded ripstop jacket: £240, Thefrankieshop.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjZzq_0dwCFJuW00

Inspired by traditional army surplus liner jackets, the original Frankie Shop quilted jacket is a more streamlined version of a puffer coat and features a collarless neckline with an oversized trapeze silhouette. Ideal for layering, it’s lightly padded meaning it provides warmth during the cooler months but is thin enough to still wear as the weather starts to warm up. Coming in stylish shades of army green, black and ivory, it’s no wonder this universally flattering coat has become the go-to outerwear option for anyone with their finger on the fashion pulse.

Buy now

Lindex quilted jacket: £49.99, Lindex.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbmCy_0dwCFJuW00

This might be the most similar high street pick we’ve seen. The design is very reminiscent of the OG style, with the same boxy silhouette, a contrasting dark green trim and a curved hemline. What it’s lacking in pockets, it makes up for in the fact it’s a great affordable dupe.

Buy now

Per Una padded collarless puffer jacket: £55, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Snyxg_0dwCFJuW00

This jacket from M&S features a boxy fit and comes lightly padded to help lock in warmth during the cooler months. Just like The Frankie Shop’s version, it’s collarless, meaning it would look great paired with a turtleneck jumper, and has a number of stylish finishing touches, such as a dipped hem, two front pockets and popper fastenings. Owing to its popularity, M&S has recently launched the jacket in two new colours – lilac and azure blue.

Buy now

Daisy Street oversized quilted coat in khaki: £38, Asos.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ui3Od_0dwCFJuW00

A slightly darker green than The Frankie Shop’s version, this looks like it’ll be the perfect coat to throw on over a thick jumper during a particularly cold spell. It’s got a nice oversized fit and a collarless design, much like the fashion label’s more costly alternative.

Buy now

Mango satin quilted jacket: £59.99, Mango.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVXW5_0dwCFJuW00

If you’re after something in a spring colourway, Mango’s version of the jacket in purple has a satin finish that’s water-repellent, making it a great option for the unpredictable weather autumn can bring. It has a quilted pattern, button fastening, patch pockets and collarless design and is part of Mango’s “committed collection”, which means it has been produced using sustainable fibres or processes. This design is also available in green (£59.99, Asos.com ).

Buy now

Asos Design quilted cropped jacket in khaki: £26.60, Asos.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2539d7_0dwCFJuW00

If you like the padded style of The Frankie Shop’s jacket but prefer your coats to come with a collar, consider this version from Asos. Available in a soft khaki shade, it has a boxy fit and a cropped length, with oversized lapels that promise to keep your neck warm on cold days.

Buy now

New Look khaki quilted high neck belted midi coat: £29.99, Newlook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XZJJ_0dwCFJuW00

Should you be after something that’s a nod to the high fashion jacket but is a little longer, this one featured in our review of the best women’s winter coats . It has a “decent mid-length, but what we liked most about it was the high neck, which will keep the chill out when the temperature drops”, noted our writer.

Buy now

Cos quilted jacket: £99, Cosstores.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L19wA_0dwCFJuW00

If neutrals are more your thing, this version from Cos could be the one for you. Made from recycled polyester, it comes in either a creamy off-white or black hue, and has a relaxed fit with a ribbed collar, two pockets on the front and a curved hem.

Buy now

New Look khaki quilted zip jacket: £33.99, Newlook.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2sdy_0dwCFJuW00

At £33.99, New Look’s quilted jacket is a fraction of the price of The Frankie Shop’s version and looks just as stylish. Designed with a curved, quilted motif, it has a ribbed trim at the collar and cuffs, two large front pockets and, unlike most other versions in this round-up, a zip fastening. Wear yours with everything from jeans and T-shirts to tailored trousers and roll-neck knits.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Is leather more your thing? Read our guide to the best biker jackets for women

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Mini Uggs Are the Moment

Uggs never went really went away for some of us—even if we didn't exactly advertise we still wore them. Now, as Y2K fashion continues its extended takeover, a growing fashion chorus is admitting Ugg boots are back with a shearling-lined vengeance. Present-day Ugg wearers aren't hesitating to take their...
APPAREL
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Jackets#High Street#Shop Right#The Frankie Shop#Teddy#M S#Asos Lindex#Aldi
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Chrissy Teigen Just Carried One of the Coolest Handbags, and You Can Get It at Nordstrom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Oh don't mind us, just fangirling over Chrissy Teigen's showstopping accessories once again. In her latest Instagram post, the star wore a spangly, embellished midi dress accessorized with strappy black sandals and a beautiful, fan-shaped leather clutch by Cult Gaia. While the rare glimpse inside of her modern home (you better believe we zoomed in to get a good look at those adorable framed family photos on the wall) and whimsical outfit stopped us dead in our tracks, it was her striking sculptural handbag that nabbed our attention the most.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Just Wore The Most Noughties Jeans Of All Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on 18 February, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket – this one courtesy of R13 – which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. (“Ya gotta believe!”) Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s autumn/winter 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Neutral in Leather Jacket & Lace-Up Boots at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid continued her penchant for neutrals while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more. Prior to walking in the show, Hadid arrived in a black leather coach jacket layered over a shearling vest and crop top. The outerwear included a sharp pointed collar, further elevated by contrasting with her white...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—30 Epic Spring Bags I'm Recommending to Everyone

I hate to pick favorites, but accessories are the fashion items I get most excited about, and I'm always on the lookout for the latest drops. I recently rounded up the trendy shoes I've been eyeing, and now, it's time to zero in on the bags that I can't get enough of at the moment. If you're wondering which styles I'm loving right now, I found all the very best Nordstrom bags that just hit the virtual shelves.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Goes Casual for Milan Fashion Week in Knit Sweater, Black Trousers and Chunky Boots

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid looked cool and casual while out at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The supermodel touched down for the annual event with her sister, Gigi Hadid. The 25-year-old donned a black and yellow knitted sweater that was complete with a star print in the center. She eventually tied the jumper around her shoulders, which helped to show off the sleek black top that she was wearing underneath. Hadid paired the sleeveless garment with loose-fitting black trousers. To amp up her comfy fit, the Riccardo Tisci muse accessorized with a silver necklace, black handbag and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy