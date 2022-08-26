ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nope,’ ‘Elvis, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ & Other New Movies That You Can Now Stream From Home

By Latifah Muhammad
 5 days ago

Jordan Peele’s Nope is now streaming on Prime Video . Amazon’s streaming platform makes it easy for movie lovers to stream summer hits that are still in theaters from home.

To make things even easier, we did some of the searching for you and rounded up a handful of in-theater releases (and movies that recently left theaters) that you can rent on Prime Video and watch on your TV, laptop, phone or another compatible streaming device.

Prime Video lets users access countless hours of content including action and adventure movies, dramas, comedies, documentaries, sci-fi, mysteries and thrillers, and kid-friendly programs. Not signed up for Amazon Prime ? Join today under a free 30-day trial ($14.99 a month after the trial ends) and enjoy tons of great perks such as fast and free shipping, exclusive deals on millions of items and a free one-year subscription to GrubHub+ . There’s also an option to join Prime Video by itself (free trial included, but you won’t get as many perks as you would with a Prime membership).

Not to be confused with Amazon Originals, which are free to Prime Video members, the majority of the releases on our list cost $19.99 to rent or buy depending on the film. After deciding on a rental, you’ll have 30 days to start watching the film, and 48 hours to finish once your start. You also have the option to buy a digital copy. See the lineup below.

Nope

$19.99


Buy Now

1

Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun star in this sci-fi horror flick about caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter a chilling discovery: a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. Nope is written, directed and co-produced by Peele through his Monkey Paw productions imprint.

Orphan: First Kill

$19.99


Buy Now

1

A prequel to 2009’s Orphan , Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role as Esther in Orphan: First Kill . In the film, Esther escapes a psychiatric facility in Europe and makes her way to America by pretending to be the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles are among the cast. Orphan: First Kill is streaming for free on Paramount+ .

Top Gun: Maverick

$19.99


Buy Now

1

Tom Cruise suits back up as Peter “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick , the year’s highest-grossing film (so far). The plot centers around Maverick training a new fleet of aviators while confronting ghosts from his past.

Elvis

$19.99


Buy Now

1

Baz Luhrmann’s glitzy Elvis biopic was released on VOD on Aug. 8. Viewers have the option to rent the film for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99. Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Helen Thompson star in the drama chronicling Elvis Presley’s life and career. The king of rock n’ roll died on Aug. 16, 1977.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

$19.99


Buy Now

1

The world’s biggest animated franchise is back! Steve Carell reprises his role in Minions: The Rise of Gru , an animated prequel from the Despicable Me series, which follows a 12-year-old Felonius Gru on a quest to become the world’s greatest super villain — with help from his Minions (voiced by Pierre Coffin).

Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, RZA, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Dolph Lundgren, Julie Andrews and Alan Arkin also star in the animated comedy.

Jurrassic World Dominion

$19.99


Buy Now

1

The summer is all about blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion . The latest edition to the Jurassic World film franchise takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed and dinosaurs now live and hunt among humans. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum return to the franchise in this jurassic adventure directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

$5.99


Buy Now

1

“The Universe is so much bigger than you realize.” Michelle Yeoh plays an overwhelmed laundromat owner who channels her newfound powers, travels the multiverse and fights off bizarre and bewildering dangers after an interdimensional rupture causes reality to unravel, leaving the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong and Jamie Lee Kurtis appear in the sci-fi comedy-drama directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

The Black Phone

$19.99

$


Buy Now

1

In the mood for horror? Ethan Hawke plays a sadistic masked killer in The Black Phone . Hawke’s character abducts a teenage boy after the teen discovers a phone in the basement that allows him to communicate with the killer’s victims. The Black Phone is also streaming on Peacock .

