‘Nope,’ ‘Elvis, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ & Other New Movies That You Can Now Stream From Home

Nope



Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun star in this sci-fi horror flick about caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter a chilling discovery: a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. Nope is written, directed and co-produced by Peele through his Monkey Paw productions imprint.

Orphan: First Kill



A prequel to 2009’s Orphan , Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role as Esther in Orphan: First Kill . In the film, Esther escapes a psychiatric facility in Europe and makes her way to America by pretending to be the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles are among the cast. Orphan: First Kill is streaming for free on Paramount+ .

Top Gun: Maverick



Tom Cruise suits back up as Peter “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick , the year’s highest-grossing film (so far). The plot centers around Maverick training a new fleet of aviators while confronting ghosts from his past.

Elvis



Baz Luhrmann’s glitzy Elvis biopic was released on VOD on Aug. 8. Viewers have the option to rent the film for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99. Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Helen Thompson star in the drama chronicling Elvis Presley’s life and career. The king of rock n’ roll died on Aug. 16, 1977.

Minions: The Rise of Gru



The world’s biggest animated franchise is back! Steve Carell reprises his role in Minions: The Rise of Gru , an animated prequel from the Despicable Me series, which follows a 12-year-old Felonius Gru on a quest to become the world’s greatest super villain — with help from his Minions (voiced by Pierre Coffin).

Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, RZA, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Dolph Lundgren, Julie Andrews and Alan Arkin also star in the animated comedy.

Jurrassic World Dominion



The summer is all about blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion . The latest edition to the Jurassic World film franchise takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed and dinosaurs now live and hunt among humans. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum return to the franchise in this jurassic adventure directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Everything Everywhere All At Once



“The Universe is so much bigger than you realize.” Michelle Yeoh plays an overwhelmed laundromat owner who channels her newfound powers, travels the multiverse and fights off bizarre and bewildering dangers after an interdimensional rupture causes reality to unravel, leaving the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong and Jamie Lee Kurtis appear in the sci-fi comedy-drama directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

The Black Phone



In the mood for horror? Ethan Hawke plays a sadistic masked killer in The Black Phone . Hawke’s character abducts a teenage boy after the teen discovers a phone in the basement that allows him to communicate with the killer’s victims. The Black Phone is also streaming on Peacock .