As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app
In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
Opinion: The awful message of the police tapes
A nation revolted by the beating of Tyre Nichols is struggling to understand why police brutality has persisted against young Black men in the more than three decades since the Rodney King case. Prosecution and revamped police training alone aren't sufficient. As a retired police captain wrote, "Proof of success will come when we never again hear the plaintive cries of a Black man calling for his mother while being brutalized."
Opinion: Meta's big mistake on Trump
"On Wednesday, Meta justified its decision to restore Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts by claiming that the risk to public safety 'has sufficiently receded.' It's a statement that will come to haunt Meta executives — and one that ignores the growing body of evidence linking Trump's lies on social media to real-world political violence," writes Jessica González.
Is this the beginning of the end for Big Oil's windfall?
Oil and gas companies have had two years of skyrocketing growth, but this earnings season could mark the beginning of their descent back down to earth.
Samsung profits sink to 8-year low as smartphone and PC demand drops
Samsung's quarterly profits have plunged to their lowest level in eight years as customers snapped up fewer cell phones and laptops.
Decoding the ups and downs of cryptocurrency
What happens when money gets a 21st century makeover? CNN's Anna Stewart decodes cryptocurrency to understand how it's made, how it's spent, and what it could mean for society.
Real estate agents say they can't imagine working without ChatGPT now
If you came across a four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home listed for sale recently on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, you might not think twice about the online listing. It included typical real estate descriptions like "ideal for entertaining" and "ample space for relaxation."
Jobs report to give further clues about where economy is headed
The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. But will it be another half-point hike or just a quarter-point increase? And what about the rest of the year?
