How to stick to your resolutions, according to a local nutrition expert

81% of New Year’s resolutions fail , most before we even make it to February.

Okay, but: Ashley Lucas, Ph.D., RD and founder of PHD Weight Loss, has some expert advice to help you be in the 19% of success stories.

First things first: PHD Weight Loss is a doctor and dietitian-developed weight loss program that opened its first Charlotte location last year (and its fifth nationwide).

So far, PHD has helped 7,000+ clients lose over 190,000 pounds .

Below is a Q&A with Dr. Lucas.

What is your #1 piece of advice for people trying to lose weight right now?

Get outside support. Almost all diets we do on our own fail.

Here’s the deal: Weight loss is complicated. Stop thinking you should be able to do it on your own, and let someone help.

In other words: Optimizing your body is like training for a sport. Weight loss without support is like an athlete without a coach.

An example: One client, Danielle, came to us really frustrated. As a health care professional, she understood the weight loss basics but needed an outside perspective.

We created a customized meal plan for her and guided her on when, what and how much to eat. We simplified things, reduced her stress, and met with her weekly. After six weeks, she was at her goal weight!

What tips do you have for people who are struggling to stick to their resolutions?

Find an accountability partner, get expert support and guidance, and establish your “why.”

What this means: Your “why” has to be bigger than yourself. For example:

“I am dropping this weight so that I can do the things I love to do without pain and so that I can play with my grandkids.”

“I am dropping this weight so that I can put my Type 2 Diabetes into remission and be there for my wife.”

“I’m dropping this weight so that I can be a confident parent and teach my kids how to be healthy.”

What is the best way to avoid regaining the weight you’ve lost on a diet?

The reason: Most weight gain happens because of unsustainable diets like severe calorie restriction, special supplements or intense exercise.

While these methods might work temporarily, the results don’t last.

Here’s how: Maintaining weight loss requires a lot of accountability along with a shift in nutrition and mindset.

It requires learning how to eat in a sustainable way while establishing new habits and behaviors.

The results: When you have a mental, emotional and behavioral shift, weight loss can be effortless.

How does PHD help clients achieve their goals?

The strategy: We hold you accountable, we guide you and support you. Our team of nutrition and weight loss experts is here to help you reverse obesity and obesity-related health conditions.

We provide you with everything you need, including:

Customized meal plans.

85% of the food at no additional cost.

Weekly one-on-one coaching.

Free maintenance support forever.

