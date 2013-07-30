ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil and Gasoline Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Read CNN's Fast Facts about oil and gas and learn more about crude oil reserves and production around the...

Fred Flintstone
24d ago

It’s a fact the Biden administration is purposely choking American at the pump. Trump was right, the democrats are after Americans and Trump was just in their way.

Bryan Reed
01-26

Thanks PRESIDENT TRUMP for exporting more than we import! Thanks Biden for screwing everything up. Oil prices at $40 and everyone is making money. Oil at $100 and everyone is suffering besides oil companies, joe, hunter and Obama. Js

Randy Woods
01-26

No matter how they try to say Biden has nothing to do with the price, most see who is to blame. Those who have little or no interest are those who sit home and draw government assistance or take mass transit.

Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gerald Ford
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fast Company

These 5 states were designed to act as America’s ‘nuclear sponge’

The ongoing saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about a nuclear conflict to a level not seen since the 1980s. Nuclear strategists have tried to calm nerves, insisting that the odds of the situation escalating to one that would lead to such a disastrous scenario are remote. Still, António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, acknowledged this week that “the prospect of nuclear war is now back within the realm of possibility.”
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
