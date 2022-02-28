Naturals hosts Job Fair at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group hosts a Job Fair at Arvest Ballpark in the Northwest Health Community Room on February 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of Arvest Ballpark, will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, Gameday associates for the upcoming 2022 season. Details of available positions are listed below and additional information can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900.

People that are unable to make the job fair can stop at the Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application. All applicants are encouraged to interview with both organizations to increase their potential for hire.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS POSITIONS :

Kids Zone Attendant

Kids Zone Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely while having fun. This area includes four inflatables, kid’s train, a mini-golf course, speed pitch, and our wiffle ball field.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots “Strike” and “Sinker.” Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Must be able to be active for up to 2 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots into position.

Clubhouse Attendant

Responsible for a clean baseball environment for all the players, coaches, and umpires throughout the course of pre-game, during the game, and post-game. Will be responsible for retrieving bats and other equipment, foul balls, and keeping umpires furnished with liquids among various other tasks.

Camera Operator

Camera operators are responsible for setting up, operating, and breaking down game day cameras. The cameras used are JVC GY HM-800s. Training will be provided for setup, breakdown, and operation.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP POSITIONS :

Concession Cashiers, Runners and Servers

Serve our fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable, and well groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to proper temperature and ensuring consistency of product. Capable of working fast.

Suite Attendants

Provide guests with reliable, professional, and courteous food and beverage service. Experience in a la carte waiter service is preferred but not required.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Opening Night.

