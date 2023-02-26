Lily Collins’ Makeup Artist Owns This Anti-Aging Eyeshadow in ‘Every Shade’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ooh la la! All eyes are on Lily Collins lately. The Emily in Paris star is killing it with her Netflix mega-hit (renewed for seasons three and four!), has multiple new projects in the works and is newly married to director Charlie McDowell — with whom she shares an adorable dog named Redford. The life!

Of course, Collins is also known for her ethereal beauty . From her always-perfect eyebrows to her pretty pout, it’s no surprise everyone wants a little bit of that Collins glam in their own life. So why not look to the person behind her countless gorgeous looks for recommendations ?

Get the Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color for just $35 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Collins’ makeup artist, Fiona Stiles , luckily isn’t in the business of keeping secrets. She’s happy to share her favorite products with fans and often does so on her own Instagram beauty series, which she called “Three Things on Thursdays.” On one of these Thursdays, she revealed three favorites from her personal vanity, which included this eyeshadow!

“I have the Mermaid Eyes from @chantecaille in every shade,” she wrote in her caption. “I don’t wear much makeup but this gives my eyes a lil’ something without feeling like a lot. Super pretty.”

Luckily for Us , multiple shades of this shadow are available at Nordstrom, where they have amazing reviews. This is also where we learned that this shadow is more than just makeup. It’s skincare too! It’s made with anti-aging silk tree extract, which may help lift your upper eyelid for a more youthful appearance!

Reviewers say this shadow “stays all day,” even on oily eyelids, and that they “couldn’t be happier” with it. They note how the creamy texture is “so silky” and “blends like a dream,” and that the “color payoff is great.” They especially love how they can build it up from a “sheer wash to a bold opaque.” They specifically reveal how it’s “very easy to use” too. You don’t have to be a makeup artist. One shopper said it’s “so perfect for a makeup novice” since it’s basically fool-proof!

This shadow , which claims to be both crease-proof and water-resistant, can be worn multiple ways. Wear it dry, wear it wet or even wear it as eyeliner if you have a skinny liner brush to use. In general though, you can use either your fingers or a brush for this product. Whichever you like better!

One last note about this product that we know so many people will love is that it’s super clean. It’s dermatologist-tested, allergy-tested, cruelty-free, vegan and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, synthetic fragrance, synthetic dye, mineral oil and palm oil. Now that’s what we love to see. This is luxury makeup (and skincare!) well worth the price for Us !

