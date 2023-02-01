Want to support a Black-owned business? 7 ways to help you find shops during Black History Month
February is Black History Month.
So, what better way to honor Black History Month, and all year long, than by shopping from Black-owned businesses?
Here are a few ways you can find and support shops:
1. Etsy
Etsy has a page highlighting gifts from Black-owned Etsy shops. Here you can discover perfect presents, crafted and curated by creative Black sellers.
2. Target
Target has a variety of Black-owned beauty products, food and toys. The Lip Bar and the Honey Pot are just a few of the beauty products. Here are some more .
3. Amazon
Amazon also has a list of Black-owned brands .
4. Support Black Owned
This website and app can help you find businesses in your area.
5. We Buy Black
This is an online marketplace with items from Black-owned businesses.
6. EatOkra
You can find local black-owned restaurants with EatOkra .
7. Social media
You can also use social media in your search for Black-owned businesses. Use hashtags like #SupportBlackBusiness and #BlackOwnedBusiness to find different places.
