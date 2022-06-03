Score Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Discovery Kit for $39

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite skin care kits is finally back in stock after several weeks of being sold out. Right now, you can buy Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Discovery kit for only $39, which is a savings of $26 on a powerhouse of moisture and refreshed skin. Many...

shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
SKIN CARE
In Style

A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale

With all the stressors coming at us from every direction daily, if you feel like your hair is coming out by the bunches, you're not alone. Between COVID-19 and stress-induced hair loss, there must be hair-clogged shower drains across America since effective hair-thickening products are few and far between. But according to shoppers, Vegamour's growth-supporting range of haircare stands apart, and now, the entire brand is on sale.
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.
MAKEUP
Shape Magazine

This Eye Cream Erased My Chronic Dark Circles in Just 3 Weeks — and It's On Sale for a Few More Hours

As a beauty writer, I've had the opportunity to test so many amazing products. That being said, I still choose chaos on a weekly basis by impulse purchasing skin care based off a celebrity endorsement or TikTok review. While many of these finds inevitably miss the mark, every once in a while I'll discover something that can only be described as life-changing. (BTW: These are the best anti-aging eye creams, according to dermatologists.)
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Can Certain Foods Affect Your Thyroid?

Thyroid disease is a very common health problem. As many as 20 million people in America have some form of thyroid disease. It is especially common among women. There are safe and effective medical treatments for thyroid conditions, and your doctor can help you get the right medicine for your condition. Additionally, eating a healthy, balanced diet can be part of your overall plan for good health after a thyroid disease diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Should a person cleanse or exfoliate first?

Cleansing washes away dirt, makeup, and other skin impurities. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells that can clog pores and lead to acne breakouts. Cleansing first may remove surface-level dirt, allowing for better access to dead skin cells when exfoliating. Individuals can discuss their skin care with a dermatologist for the best advice.
SKIN CARE
CNN

The 22 best leave-in conditioners to fight dryness and frizz, according to experts

When it comes to hair qualms — whether it’s damage, dullness, frizz or something else entirely — chances are you might be in need of some hydration. Fortunately, leave-in conditioners are one of the simplest ways to repair, smooth and moisturize your hair, sans the effort. Here, five hair experts share their 22 favorite leave-in conditioners for curly, fine and frizzy hair, across every budget.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

How Get Rid of Your Morning Breath—and Prevent it in the First Place, According to Dentists

Morning breath is a stinky—yet incredibly common—problem. As for why it happens in the first place? The amount of saliva in your mouth actually lessens while you sleep, creating a hot bed for the bacteria that causes those pesky morning odors. "Morning breath is primarily a result of dry mouth while sleeping and poor oral hygiene habits—but can also be affected by other causes," says Dr. Silvia Calderon, DDS, of LuxDen. Some other factors that cause morning breath are snoring at night, mouth breathing, tobacco or marijuana smoking, and certain medications, she adds. There is a way, however, to break the cycle. Ahead, Dr. Calderon explains how to stop the stink.
SKIN CARE
SFGate

The Correct Way to Treat a Killer Sunburn

Last weekend set new daily heat records in the U.S., where temperatures reached the high 90s in numerous parts of the country — and we haven’t even hit Memorial Day yet. Reports indicate it’s going to be an extremely hot summer (thanks, climate change!). The best course of action to protect yourself from the impending sweltering heat is to stay hydrated and preferably out of the sun. Of course, though, it’s summertime baby! And after a cold, dreary winter we’re ready to sit by a large body of water with a hard seltzer in hand and soak up some rays — safely.
SKIN CARE
BHG

This $70 Multipurpose Steam Mop Removes 'Years of Caked-On Dirt,' According to Shoppers

If you've ever felt like your floors are still dirty after vacuuming, it might be time to level-up your cleaning routine with a steam mop. Using pressurized steam at a high temperature, steam mops disinfect your floors without using harsh chemicals. While most steam cleaners can only be used on hard floors, we found an Amazon best-selling option that cleans just about every surface in your home—and it's 36% off right now.
SHOPPING
Fortune

The most anti-inflammatory foods you can eat to improve energy, mood, and sleep

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. You may already know that stress eating—mindlessly downing unhealthy snacks when you're feeling overwhelmed and emotionally spent—isn't great for long-term health. Often these feel-good foods make us anything but: Science shows that fried, fatty, sugary foods increase inflammation in the body.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Radiofrequency skin tightening: What is it and is it effective?

Radiofrequency therapy is a nonsurgical, cosmetic treatment that may help tighten a person’s skin. Those interested in the procedure often consider it to restore their skin to a more youthful appearance. This minimally invasive, generally safe procedure may produce desired results, particularly when a person uses a qualified practitioner,...
SKIN CARE
CNET

How to Clean Your Window Air Conditioner Unit

While it's not officially summer yet, summer temperatures have already hit across the US. With the hottest months of the year coming up, staying cool at home is becoming a priority. That means having a window air conditioner is a life-saver. All of that heavy-duty use can really take a...
HOME & GARDEN

