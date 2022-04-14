Premier League's best defenders - ranked

Manchester United somehow emerged 3-2 victors against the might and feared Norwich City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s good to know he still has that in his locker given that he has remained undroppable for Rangnick despite having an awful 2022. United even play like they still have him when he’s absent, so hopefully he can score a few more as they push for top 4.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO