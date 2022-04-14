ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League's best defenders - ranked

By 90min
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ranking the 10 best defenders currently playing in the Premier...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid president accuses Manchester City of playing 'pre-historic' football as war of words escalates between the two sides after feisty second leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played 'pre-historic' football in Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola's perceived criticism of Diego Simeone's side. City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Andrew Robertson
Person
Thiago Silva
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City: Sloppy win keeps top four hopes alive

Manchester United somehow emerged 3-2 victors against the might and feared Norwich City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s good to know he still has that in his locker given that he has remained undroppable for Rangnick despite having an awful 2022. United even play like they still have him when he’s absent, so hopefully he can score a few more as they push for top 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Jurgen Klopp rejects criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending

Jurgen Klopp has rejected criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending following Liverpool's 1-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday. The England international set up Sadio Mane's winner and cleared Pablo Fornals' chip off the line to secure a vital win for the Reds, who are just three points behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title before the Sky Blues play on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#The League#Gettyimages Liverpool#Xi#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Oscar Pareja hails Alexandre Pato's form after timely return

After a season-ending knee injury in 2021, Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato is back and better than ever. The former AC Milan frontman has kicked off the 2022 Major League Soccer season with two goals and two assists in the first seven matches, leading Orlando to second in the Eastern Conference.
MLS
90min

90min

276
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy