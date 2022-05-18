ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Experts Say No One Over 50 Should Be Having This Drink Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErZND_0dv9Mx2800

Dark circles can be caused by a variety of factors — from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients . As it turns out, there are certain foods and beverages that can worsen the appearance of eye bags. If you have dark circles or bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we can help you get to the bottom of it.

To learn more about the worst beverages that can lead to and worsen these beauty issues, we spoke with board-certified dermatologists Dr. Kemunto Mokaya , M.D. and Harland Adkins. They told us you might want to consume less alcohol for the sake of your dark circles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AiHP_0dv9Mx2800

Alcoholic Beverages Related To Dark Eye Circles

Drinks with high amounts of alcohol can damage your body in numerous ways if consumed excessively, and your under-eye skin is no exception.

"Alcohol causes blood vessels to dilate," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kemunto Mokaya , M.D. "When the veins around the eye area dilate, they are more prominent, and they amplify the darkness of the skin around the eyes."

Mokaya adds that due to alcohol interfering with sleep (hangovers, daytime sleepiness, etc.), it can "reduce the quality of your sleep" and "exacerbate the appearance of dark eye circles."

Dermatologist Harland Adkins and founder of Fast Food Menu Prices, agrees. "Dark eye circles are a natural process of life for most of us, but there are definitely ways you can slow down or reduce them," says Adkins, who also notes that "people over 50 who want to reduce dark eye circles should avoid drinking alcohol" due to "blood vessels under your eyes dilating when drinking alcohol, and it making the dark circles more prominent."

Ultimately, the darkness of your under-eyes won't be fixed by consuming alcoholic beverages, and could even be worsened by them. For people over 50, the skin under your eyes is very delicate and in need of vital nutrients like Vitamin K or Vitamin C.

For more information, speak to your dermatologist about products and foods that could help in the care for your under-eyes, and what others to avoid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uXVv_0dv9Mx2800

Reduce signs of dark circles

Dark undereye circles can certainly be a pain to deal with. So, in addition to limiting your alcohol intake, what else can you do to reduce their appearance? Casey Kestina , MD offered us some advice.

This may be obvious, but the first thing to prioritize is a good night's sleep. "Lack of sleep can cause your eyes to look tired," Kestina points out. She recommends getting at least seven hours of sleep each night to combat this issue.

Additionally, Kestina stresses the importance of wearing SPF every day. "Sunscreen is a key part of preventing eye bags and circles," she says, noting that this is a vital skincare step "even if you are only going outside for a short time."

Hydration is another essential factor. Just as avoiding alcohol to prevent dehydration is important to keep your eyes looking bright and beautiful, drinking enough water is crucial. "Drink plenty of water every day to keep your eyes looking their best," Kestina instructs.

She offers one more word of advice on the subject: "Finally, keep your face clean," she says. "Make sure to wash your face morning and night with warm water and soap." Kestina explains that regular cleansing will help remove any oils and debris that can lead to stubborn undereye circles.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

3 Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain and Inflammation

Inflammation can cause a myriad of serious health issues, especially when it becomes chronic. Not only is this a painful condition that can impact your overall health and lead to conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, but it can also be detrimental to your weight loss goals, nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet Lisa Richards says. This is because inflammation can cause your metabolism to slow down.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Circles#Sunscreen#Dark Circles#Vitamin K#Drinking Alcohol#Fast Food Menu Prices
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
3K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy