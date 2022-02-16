ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sarissa Capital Management LP Shows 6.06% Stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) - 13D

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In a 13D filing on Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Alex Denner's hedge fund Sarissa Capital Management LP disclosed a 6.06%, or 24,000,000 share, stake in the company. From the filing:. The Reporting Persons believe the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

While these companies have promising futures, Wall Street's loftiest price targets may be out of reach. Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Over the past six-plus weeks, the broader market has undergone its steepest decline since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amrn#Open Market#Streetinsider Premium#Amarin Corp Plc#Issuer#Shares#The Sarissa Funds
Seeking Alpha

Nuvectis stock soars 56% in afternoon trading

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock soared nearly 56% Thursday afternoon, trading 74% higher than its initial public offering price of $5 per share. Shares of the biotech company last changed hands at $8.69 at approximately 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The stock opened at $5.57 and later hit a high of $9.68.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Tesla Stock Up 3% in Pre-market, Elon Musk Donates $5.7B in TSLA Shares to Charity Late Last Year

Tesla shares are significantly affected by Elon Musk’s daily activities, particularly those pertaining to his leadership in the EV giant. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock continued with Monday’s gains with approximately 3.13 percent pocketed during today’s premarket. According to market data provided by MarketWatch and TradingView, Tesla stock was trading at around $902.84 as of February 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m EST amid the news about Elon Musk’s donations of shares for charity.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropped 0.01% to $172.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 2.44% to 4,477.44 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.45% to 35,111.16. Johnson & Johnson closed $7.16 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Kansas City Star

Running Out of Fizz? Trading Coca-Cola, PepsiCo on Earnings

How fitting is it that PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report both reported earnings this morning?. Despite the volatility in the overall stock market — not just on Thursday, but all year — these two stocks have held up pretty well.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings...
STOCKS
WWD

THG Shares Climb on Talk of Private Equity Takeover

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Are THG’s days on the London Stock Exchange numbered? Shares in the The Hut Group, now known as THG, rose further on Monday following a report on Friday in the Betaville blog that Advent International, Leonard Green & Partners and Apollo are interested in taking a stake.More from WWDDee and Tommy Hilfiger Host Walkabout DinnerNew York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoA Closer Look at the Costumes of "Pam & Tommy" It said Advent is already working with advisers from Goldman Sachs and THG’s cofounder Matthew Moulding. Over the weekend, British media later embellished on...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock plunges as Q4 results, guidance miss expectations; Benchmark lowers PT

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target. Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola's Earnings: Good Quarter But Rich Valuation

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has just reported its Q4 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Earnings per share and revenue both beat expectations, sending the stock up nearly 3% pre-market as of this writing. Please know that even stable stocks like Coca-Cola can and do fluctuate after earnings and the 3% jump mentioned here may have turned into a negative 2% once the market digests the news. That said, let's evaluate a few key components of the results and how things look for the stock here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy