ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Shoppers Say That This ‘Super Soft’ Tunic Top Looks Like a Designer Find

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking around lately, we’ve noticed one major trend when it comes to casual fashion — oversized is in . This may not seem like breaking news, but it’s definitely music to our ears! Back when skin-tight silhouettes were popular, we couldn’t wait to get home so we could change into our comfy sweats. But now that slouchy is stylish and cozy is cool, we can rock relaxed clothing whenever we want.

The one oversized item you need in your wardrobe is a tunic top to go along with your favorite pair of leggings or jeans. And we may have just hit the jackpot! This rib knit V-neck from Amazon is an absolute must-have . Shoppers are smitten with the soft material and unique design — in fact, many compared the style to similar Free People sweaters. This hidden gem is only $34, so shop now before the secret gets out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwF1H_0duX0zK300
Amazon
See It!

Get the BTFBM Women's Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knitted Tunic Top for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

How can one long sleeve top be that special, you may be wondering? Well, the BTFBM Women’s Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knit Top is top-rated on Amazon for a reason. This ultra-comfy pullover strikes the balance of being loose-fitting yet flattering, thick yet airy and simple yet sophisticated. One reviewer even said, “Looks very dressy for just a casual top.” This lovely top stands out with fun features, such as balloon sleeves, exposed seam detailing and a breast pocket. Simply put, it’s one-of-a-kind. But it doesn’t just come in one color — this tunic top is available in eight staple shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awyHz_0duX0zK300
Amazon
See It!

Get the BTFBM Women's Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knitted Tunic Top for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

While shoppers can’t quite decide if this top is a shirt or a sweater, they definitely agree that it’s a keeper! According to reviews, this tunic is a “gem,” a “great buy” and a “must-have”! One customer even said, “This sweater is probably the best sweater I have bought on Amazon . It is of excellent quality! Super soft, very pretty. I love the sleeves! I want to buy it in every color! People compare this sweater with Free People brand but I think it is way better than that.” Wow! “I can't believe how soft this shirt is!” another shopper gushed. “10/10!!”

This rib knit pullover may just seem like casual loungewear, but it's much more than that. You can actually style this pretty piece for a variety of different occasions! Tuck this top into high-waisted jeans and add white sneakers when running errands or meeting friends for lunch. You can even get away with wearing this V-neck on a Zoom call. If you want to go full-cozy mode, throw on some leggings or sweatpants and embrace hibernation season. Warning: you may want to stay on the couch forever in this comfy top!

See It! Get the BTFBM Women's Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knitted Tunic Top for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore more tunic tops here ! Don’t forget to check out all of all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This Ultra-Chic Pullover Is the Sweater Upgrade We All Need

Read article This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas
for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Tunic#Clothing Shop
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
Digital Trends

Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

Walmart, a reliable source of offers on kitchen appliances like Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals, is currently hosting a massive clearance sale on air fryers, so if you don’t own one yet, now’s probably the best time to buy. Air fryers are finding their way into more kitchens because these cooking devices prepare fried food that’s healthier due to little to no oil being used. They come with a wide range of prices, but shoppers are still always on the lookout for to enjoy savings when buying them, whether they’re going for basic air fryers or advanced models with all the bells and whistles.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
domino

Forget Shoes—This Stylist Has an Entirely Different Use for IKEA’s Closet Shelving

After two countries, four cities, and eight years of collecting, Abby Clawson Low has accumulated her fair share of reads. “We’re book people,” the design director says, laughing. “Even when we moved to Italy for a year, we brought all of our English titles with us.” Whether it’s her three sons’ favorite bedtime story or a nonfiction memoir, there’s room for all in Dallas, where they’ve since settled. However, no standard bookcases or open shelving were giving her sons’ beloved tomes and miniature race cars the recognition they deserved. “I just kept envisioning European bookstores and museum display cases,” says Low.
DALLAS, TX
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This New Italian Dessert at Costco Is Surprisingly Affordable & Perfect for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we love about Costco, it’s their desserts. The Costco bakery section is always filled with tasty treats like muffins and cookies, but you shouldn’t sleep on the refrigerated section, either. That’s where you can find really decadent desserts like cake, crème brûlée, and even more. The latest Costco dessert find that Instagram can’t stop drooling over? Italian lemon cheesecake cups that come in individual glasses for serving.
FOOD & DRINKS
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy