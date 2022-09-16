ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Won’t Pay Narco Queen a ‘Single Cent’ for Show Based on Her Life

Netflix and Spanish TV company Telemundo will not pay “a single cent” to a former Mexican narco queen for allegedly using her image to promote a series based on her life. Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known as “The Queen Of The Pacific,” is hoping to claim a cut of the profits made by the two companies for “The Queen Of The South” series, which is based on her criminal career.
Marian Mathias Focuses on Small Acts of Kindness in Her Buzzy Feature Debut ‘Runner,’ Which Gets a Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off screenings at Toronto and San Sebastian, U.S. director Marian Mathias is still surprised her feature debut “Runner” connected with audiences and programmers alike.  Produced by Joy Jorgensen, the intimate drama is a Killjoy Films production made in association with Pigasus Pictures. Easy Riders Films and Man Alive co-produce. Heretic, which is handling international sales, shared the films trailer in exclusivity with Variety.  “I was thinking about it the other night. As a young filmmaker – and I am very fresh-faced to the scene – how do I navigate these waters? Do I stay true to my voice or shift to satisfy...
‘We’re selling the house’: Will Smith and son Trey capture tarantula in California home

Will Smith has shared a new clip where he and his son Trey capture a “tarantula” they spotted walking around their Southern California home.Over the weekend, the 53-year-old actor shared a video of him and Trey, 29, trying to corral the “biggest” spider they’ve “ever seen”.“What the whole hell? That is a big-a** spider!” Smith was heard screaming in the video. The Oscar-winning actor then put his son in charge of getting rid of the arachnid.“C’mon, you’re young and strong,” he tells Trey jokingly. “You can handle the bite.”Trey responds by giving Smith an “are you serious” stare.The King...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
The Bachelorette's Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'

Erich Schwer, one of Gabby Windey's finalists on The Bachelorette, came under fire after a yearbook photo of him wearing blackface surfaced on the internet Erich Schwer is apologizing after an old yearbook photo showing him wearing blackface surfaced on the internet. Erich currently stars in season 19 of The Bachelorette and is vying for the final rose from Gabby Windey. On Monday, fans saw Gabby, 31, and Erich, 29, go on a Fantasy Suite date before he became the final man standing in competition for her heart. Just...
Madonna stops music video shoot after someone calls the cops on her

Madonna’s music video shoot experienced an unexpected interruption. This past Monday, Madonna and Tokischa were shooting the video for what appears to be “Hung Up,” a remix of Madonna’s original song that they worked on together. According to a source, the set’s environment was loud and crazy,...
82-Year-Old Colorado Man Shows Off His Wedding Dance Moves

This man taking this wedding dance floor by storm is 82-year-old Navnit Tailor. Since emcee Neegam Patel posted the clip on Instagram, it’s gotten millions of views. His son, Samir Tailor, says dad has been dancing at their family events for at least 50 years. “He's always the first one on the dance floor. And he's the one that people gather around,” he said. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Grimes Teases New Music … and Elf Ears?

Synth-pop artist Grimes took to Twitter to reveal two possibilities: new music and elf ears. The “Genesis” singer revealed the completion of her latest project on social media. “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I,” she wrote, sharing details about the final track’s completion. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns With a Warm, Melancholy Look at the Teaching Life: TV Review

It’s easy to root for “Abbott Elementary.” In its first season, Quinta Brunson’s series established itself as both a big-hearted and sweet-natured half-hour and as a sign of life for the network comedy. Rooted both in the office-comedy genre that’s as old as the medium (with the office, in this case, being a Philadelphia public school) and in the 21st-century custom of the mockumentary, “Abbott” has been a sharp and strong argument for traditional forms. Brunson’s Emmy win for writing the show’s pilot came both as the welcome celebration of a new talent and as no surprise. And the first two episodes...
