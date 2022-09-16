Read full article on original website
Netflix Won’t Pay Narco Queen a ‘Single Cent’ for Show Based on Her Life
Netflix and Spanish TV company Telemundo will not pay “a single cent” to a former Mexican narco queen for allegedly using her image to promote a series based on her life. Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known as “The Queen Of The Pacific,” is hoping to claim a cut of the profits made by the two companies for “The Queen Of The South” series, which is based on her criminal career.
‘Mija’ Review: Intimate Doc Spotlights Two First-Generation Daughters of Mexican Immigrants
A pair of young women dare to pursue their dreams while also balancing the fears and worries of their families
‘Do Revenge’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
The Netflix thriller is a riff on Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train"
Marian Mathias Focuses on Small Acts of Kindness in Her Buzzy Feature Debut ‘Runner,’ Which Gets a Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Fresh off screenings at Toronto and San Sebastian, U.S. director Marian Mathias is still surprised her feature debut “Runner” connected with audiences and programmers alike. Produced by Joy Jorgensen, the intimate drama is a Killjoy Films production made in association with Pigasus Pictures. Easy Riders Films and Man Alive co-produce. Heretic, which is handling international sales, shared the films trailer in exclusivity with Variety. “I was thinking about it the other night. As a young filmmaker – and I am very fresh-faced to the scene – how do I navigate these waters? Do I stay true to my voice or shift to satisfy...
‘Daliland’ Review: Ben Kingsley Delivers Whimsy and Chaos as Salvador Dali
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: Director Mary Harron's film about the surrealist artist feels both timeless and allegorical
‘We’re selling the house’: Will Smith and son Trey capture tarantula in California home
Will Smith has shared a new clip where he and his son Trey capture a “tarantula” they spotted walking around their Southern California home.Over the weekend, the 53-year-old actor shared a video of him and Trey, 29, trying to corral the “biggest” spider they’ve “ever seen”.“What the whole hell? That is a big-a** spider!” Smith was heard screaming in the video. The Oscar-winning actor then put his son in charge of getting rid of the arachnid.“C’mon, you’re young and strong,” he tells Trey jokingly. “You can handle the bite.”Trey responds by giving Smith an “are you serious” stare.The King...
purewow.com
'Virgin River' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals the Secret Behind Mel's Strawberry Blonde Hair
Mel’s hair may look luscious on Virgin River, but according to actress Alexandra Breckenridge, it’s a constant battle on set of the popular Netflix series. The This Is Us alum, 40, sat down for a recent interview with New Beauty and shared the secret behind Mel’s gorgeous blonde hair on Virgin River: endless maintenance.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship
Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
The Bachelorette's Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'
Erich Schwer, one of Gabby Windey's finalists on The Bachelorette, came under fire after a yearbook photo of him wearing blackface surfaced on the internet Erich Schwer is apologizing after an old yearbook photo showing him wearing blackface surfaced on the internet. Erich currently stars in season 19 of The Bachelorette and is vying for the final rose from Gabby Windey. On Monday, fans saw Gabby, 31, and Erich, 29, go on a Fantasy Suite date before he became the final man standing in competition for her heart. Just...
Madonna stops music video shoot after someone calls the cops on her
Madonna’s music video shoot experienced an unexpected interruption. This past Monday, Madonna and Tokischa were shooting the video for what appears to be “Hung Up,” a remix of Madonna’s original song that they worked on together. According to a source, the set’s environment was loud and crazy,...
KTLA Suspends Mark Mester Over On-Air Farewell to Former Co-Anchor Lynette Romero
Insiders tell TheWrap that Mester's five-minute tribute to Romero "infuriated" the local L.A. station's general manager
82-Year-Old Colorado Man Shows Off His Wedding Dance Moves
This man taking this wedding dance floor by storm is 82-year-old Navnit Tailor. Since emcee Neegam Patel posted the clip on Instagram, it’s gotten millions of views. His son, Samir Tailor, says dad has been dancing at their family events for at least 50 years. “He's always the first one on the dance floor. And he's the one that people gather around,” he said. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Ezra Miller reportedly has delusions they are 'the Messiah,' wants to 'lead an Indigenous revolution'
Ezra Miller is the subject of a new Vanity Fair exposé, which looks at the 29-year-old actor's "dark spiral" over the past few years. More than a dozen people were interviewed for the lengthy report, some of whom claim Miller suffers from Messiah delusions. Miller's erratic behavior first spilled...
Grimes Teases New Music … and Elf Ears?
Synth-pop artist Grimes took to Twitter to reveal two possibilities: new music and elf ears. The “Genesis” singer revealed the completion of her latest project on social media. “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I,” she wrote, sharing details about the final track’s completion. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
Kate Winslet Hospitalized After a Fall on Croatia Film Shoot for ‘Lee’
The star is expected to resume production on the WWII-era drama this week
‘Wildflower’ Review: Kiernan Shipka Anchors One-of-a-Kind Coming-of-Age Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: The film tackles the unique challenges of being the adult child of intellectually disabled parents<br>
‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns With a Warm, Melancholy Look at the Teaching Life: TV Review
It’s easy to root for “Abbott Elementary.” In its first season, Quinta Brunson’s series established itself as both a big-hearted and sweet-natured half-hour and as a sign of life for the network comedy. Rooted both in the office-comedy genre that’s as old as the medium (with the office, in this case, being a Philadelphia public school) and in the 21st-century custom of the mockumentary, “Abbott” has been a sharp and strong argument for traditional forms. Brunson’s Emmy win for writing the show’s pilot came both as the welcome celebration of a new talent and as no surprise. And the first two episodes...
‘Quantum Leap’ Review: NBC Reboot Gets Off to Shaky Start, but Has Promise
Can the classic sci-fi series successfully make the leap to a more serialized, modern TV series?
