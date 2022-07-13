ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie ‘Can’t Live Without’ These Acne-Fighting Correcting Pads & They’re 30% For Less Than 12 Hours on Amazon

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
One of the coolest and arguably most beautiful actresses of our time is the ever-so-lovable Margot Robbie. The Suicide Squad star recently divulged her step-by-step skincare routine, and within the extensive routine, we found a possible, acne-fighting holy grail good for any age.

In an in-depth skincare routine interview with the Skincare Edit, the Birds of Prey actress divulged that she swears by a cult-favorite brand. She uses the Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads religiously, saying, “I honestly stumbled across them, and now I can’t live without them. Your skin is better after. They’re really strong.”

Both a powerful exfoliator and acne-fighting pad, these Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads have been called “magic” and “amazing” by shoppers alike. For a very limited time, you can snag them on Amazon for only $33.60 as a part of Amazon Prime Day.

Buy: Peter Thomas Roth | Max Complexion Correction Pads $33.60, originally $48.00

The Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads contain a gentle yet powerful combination of salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and aloe. Not only does it provide a brilliant solution to preventing future breakouts, but it also exfoliates to improve overall skin complexion.

One happy customer, who called it a “game-changer” elaborated, saying, “My skin started clearing up almost overnight. I ran out of the pads and didn’t buy more since my skin was looking good and POOF the acne came back. After figuring out that the only change had been these pads, I ran to the store and bought more. Now my skin is clear again!”

Per the brand, you apply the soft side of the pad to cleansed skin and then use the textured side “for extra exfoliation.”

One Amazon reviewer raved about the pads, saying: “I’ve been using these pads for about 4 months now and the improvement in my skin is amazing.” Another reviewer added: “These pads are magic! I have acne, discoloration, blackheads and overall bad skin. After using these for 4 days my skin has made a drastic improvement.”

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

