Apple Watch comparison: Which one is right for you?
The Apple Watch Series 7 (left) and Series 8 (right), side by side. Mike EpsteinWhen you’re choosing an Apple Watch, comparison shopping is your friend to get the style and generation that’s right for you.
Digital Trends
LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED review: a TV for your desk
LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED (48GQ900-B) “LG's UltraGear 48-inch OLED gaming monitor does just enough to stands apart from LG's OLED TVs.”. The introduction of large, OLED gaming monitors begs an interesting question: What makes a gaming monitor, a monitor? Compared to the multitude of similar-sized OLED TVs out there, it’s not always easy to tell.
Digital Trends
2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens
There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
The Verge
Facebook and Messenger take a hint from Discord for new Community Chats
Facebook is expanding access to a feature that allows group organizers to create curated live Messenger chat groups. It’s called Community Chats, and it’ll allow you to browse chats organized by announcements, topics, events, and more to connect with group members beyond just feed posts and comments. Previewed...
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
CNBC
Amazon's workplace safety chief to leave next month, internal memo says
Heather MacDougall will depart Amazon on Oct. 7, according to a memo viewed by CNBC. MacDougall joined Amazon in 2019 as vice president of worldwide workplace health and safety. Her departure comes as Amazon faces widespread scrutiny over its workplace safety record. Amazon's top executive overseeing workplace health and safety...
TechCrunch
EU urged to reject ‘weak’ Amazon offer to end antitrust probe
The submission, which was made public today, goes on to urge the bloc’s regulators to reject Amazon’s proposals and press on with a full antitrust investigation of the two-sided marketplace. “We urge the European Commission to reject Amazon’s commitments outright and in full, and instead continue vigorously to pursue its antitrust cases against Amazon, imposing remedies and penalties (on the Commission’s own terms) as necessary,” the 12 signatories write.
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
Apple’s iOS 16 now allows iMessage users for the first time in the iPhone’s history to edit and unsend texts. CNN Business’s Samantha Kelly walks you through how to edit your iMessage and unsend that late night embarrassing text.
You could soon receive even more emails after shopping on Amazon
If you've ever worried you weren't getting enough emails from businesses trying to sell you things, you're in luck.
CNN
