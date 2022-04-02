ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Run, Don’t Walk: This Apple Pencil Dupe Is Only $10 At Amazon Today

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlU3J_0duOWUyw00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In a world where technology is king, there’s a lot of pressure to have the latest name-brand smartphones, laptops, earbuds , headphones , stylus pens, etc. If you often find yourself in this race to stay on top of these trends, you know it can get really expensive, and even more so if you’re also buying for yourself and your partner or children. That said, finding the best tech accessory dupes to pair with your iPads, tablets, smartphones, and laptops is an easy way to help you have it all without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for ways to save on the best tech accessories, we’ve got a great Apple stylus dupe to share with you today. Right now, you can get a newly-released Elaxi Stylus Pen for just $9.99 , which is $119 less than the current price of the second-generation Apple Pencil .

Today’s limited-time deal on the Elaxi Stylus Pen at 50% off, is even better when considering the pen’s original price tag of $19.99.

This is certainly one of the best deals we’ve seen in 2022 so far. Over the past few weeks, Amazon has dropped prices on many popular and best-selling products such as Fire TVs , Bissell Carpet Cleaners , Smart Bulbs , and more.

Wondering if the Elaxi Stylus Pen is worth a try? Well, we can certainly say that Amazon shoppers seem to enjoy it.

It was just released in January 2022 and although it only has a handful of reviews so far, the Elaxi already holds a 4.6-star rating with users sharing that it’s a great tool if you’re not quite ready to invest $100+ on the Apple Pencil. At $10, it’s an amazing deal, especially when you consider that it’s less than 10% of the price of the Apple Pencil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOHqk_0duOWUyw00


Buy: Elaxi Stylus Pen $19.99

About the Elaxi Stylus Pen

The perfect accompaniment to the iPad, the Elaxi stylus pen allows you to take notes, draw, and navigate easily. This version is compatible with 2018-2022 iPad and iPad Pro models, specifically supporting iPad 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generations , iPad Air 3rd, 4th, and 5th generations, iPad Pro 11-inch generations 1 and 2, iPad Pro 12.9 inch 3rd and 4th generation, and iPad Mini 5th and 6th generations.

It features high sensitivity for accurate use and signal and comes with palm rejection technology for natural feel and control when used against the screen.

The Elaxi iPad Stylus Pen features a POM tip that makes it as precise as a real pen and it comes with two nibs that can be changed when needed. It also supports 24 hours of continuous use with only 1.5 hours of charging and will automatically set to “Sleep Mode” after being idle for 5 minutes to conserve the battery.

Again, the Elaxi Stylus Pen is 50% off today . This is a short-lived lightning deal, so be sure to act quickly.


Buy: Elaxi Stylus Pen $19.99

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 1

SPY
SPY

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

652K+

Views

Related
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: Up to 58% Off adidas Footwear, $25 Universal TV Wall Mounts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the world of shopping, you can find deep discounts on everything from new Orgain products to cool mist humidifiers and wall mounts for your TV. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 16 Thursday Amazon Deals: $27 Stylus for iPad, $100 Queen Air Mattress, 60% Off Watches

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the work-week tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? You can still get a whopping 60% off a set of two red wine glasses, and...
RETAIL
SPY

Here’s How To Clean Your Clothes Dryer Vent in 5 Easy Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are some cleaning jobs which are more easily forgotten about than others. Unlike a blocked drain or a view-obscuring layer of dust on a TV screen, a build-up of lint inside a dryer vent rarely screams “clean me.” However, you may feel differently after discovering that lint-filled ducts can affect your dryer’s performance and more importantly, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, are the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires. This...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#Apple Products#Spy Com#Bissell Carpet Cleaners
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Has Over 13,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings and Will Clear Out the Chaos in Your Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be honest, sometimes it takes a good spring-cleaning session to finally address the hidden disaster zones of the house. I’m talking about the messes that are the Tupperware drawer, the jumble of frozen foods in the freezer, or the mountain of spice jars taking up all that space in your cabinets. If you’ve found yourself procrastinating because, well, things just always seem to slip back into the messiest versions of themselves anyways, fret not: YouCopia has the solution all us home cooks desperately need to tackle our disorganized kitchen cabinets.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 60-inch TV is marked down to only $448 today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals, because you deserve to enjoy your favorite shows on the best display that your budget allows. If you think it’s time to make an investment, it’s highly recommended that you browse Walmart TV deals. The retailer offers discounts on different brands like Samsung TV deals, which currently include a $150 discount on the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV that makes it more affordable at just $448, compared to its original price of $598.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy