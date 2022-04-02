Run, Don’t Walk: This Apple Pencil Dupe Is Only $10 At Amazon Today

Click here to read the full article.

In a world where technology is king, there’s a lot of pressure to have the latest name-brand smartphones, laptops, earbuds , headphones , stylus pens, etc. If you often find yourself in this race to stay on top of these trends, you know it can get really expensive, and even more so if you’re also buying for yourself and your partner or children. That said, finding the best tech accessory dupes to pair with your iPads, tablets, smartphones, and laptops is an easy way to help you have it all without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for ways to save on the best tech accessories, we’ve got a great Apple stylus dupe to share with you today. Right now, you can get a newly-released Elaxi Stylus Pen for just $9.99 , which is $119 less than the current price of the second-generation Apple Pencil .

Today’s limited-time deal on the Elaxi Stylus Pen at 50% off, is even better when considering the pen’s original price tag of $19.99.

Wondering if the Elaxi Stylus Pen is worth a try? Well, we can certainly say that Amazon shoppers seem to enjoy it.

It was just released in January 2022 and although it only has a handful of reviews so far, the Elaxi already holds a 4.6-star rating with users sharing that it’s a great tool if you’re not quite ready to invest $100+ on the Apple Pencil. At $10, it’s an amazing deal, especially when you consider that it’s less than 10% of the price of the Apple Pencil.



About the Elaxi Stylus Pen

The perfect accompaniment to the iPad, the Elaxi stylus pen allows you to take notes, draw, and navigate easily. This version is compatible with 2018-2022 iPad and iPad Pro models, specifically supporting iPad 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generations , iPad Air 3rd, 4th, and 5th generations, iPad Pro 11-inch generations 1 and 2, iPad Pro 12.9 inch 3rd and 4th generation, and iPad Mini 5th and 6th generations.

It features high sensitivity for accurate use and signal and comes with palm rejection technology for natural feel and control when used against the screen.

The Elaxi iPad Stylus Pen features a POM tip that makes it as precise as a real pen and it comes with two nibs that can be changed when needed. It also supports 24 hours of continuous use with only 1.5 hours of charging and will automatically set to “Sleep Mode” after being idle for 5 minutes to conserve the battery.

Again, the Elaxi Stylus Pen is 50% off today . This is a short-lived lightning deal, so be sure to act quickly.



