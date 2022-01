We may be in the coldest part of winter (we hope), but that should not stop you from getting away and enjoying some swimming. Indoor waterparks are somewhat popular here in Illinois, and now is the time to utilize them, especially if you have kids that just need to burn off some energy. So, if you are needing a getaway and don't want to travel too far here are some of the best indoor water parks in Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO