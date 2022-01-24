Palmdale Regional Recreation Complex (PRRC)

The City of Palmdale is seeking to develop a state-of-the-art Regional Recreation Complex that enhances the quality of life, provides economic development opportunities, and improves the health of area residents. Consistent with our goal of maximizing citizen participation in all our planning efforts, we are conducting a study to assess the demands and needs of the community to determine what residents need in a future facility.

Please join us at one of our Community Input Sessions to have your voice heard.

Community Input Session

6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

January 31, 2022

Community Input Session

6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

February 1, 2022