Billionaire asks judge to lift $1.4B tax levy

Billionaire Robert Brockman, who is charged with the largest criminal tax-evasion case by an individual in the U.S., asked a judge to lift an Internal Revenue Service demand that he pay $1.4 billion in taxes and penalties. The IRS has improperly imposed a so-called jeopardy assessment, which is normally...
(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year.
The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
The letters that the Internal Revenue Service has been sending to taxpayers about the amounts they received on advance payments of the Child Tax Credit may have outdated information. The IRS began sending information letters to taxpayers last month about the expanded Child Tax Credit payments and asked taxpayers to...
HAMMOND — U.S. Steel, Chicago and Surfrider Foundation have asked a U.S. District Court judge to lift a stay in their civil lawsuit, but the steelmaker and Chicago and Surfrider disagree on how to proceed. The legal filings come nearly five months after U.S. District Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio...
(Reuters) - A judge in New York State court on Friday disqualified U.S. law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel from representing an Asia-focused investment fund in litigation against Chinese billionaire businessman Guo Wengui. At the end of a two-hour hearing on Friday, New York County Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager...
The tax season that’s due to open when the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting tax returns next Monday is promising to bring a host of challenges. Tax professionals are largely ready to forge ahead to help their clients get through it, but now they may have trouble getting power of attorney forms processed.
I believe that most people are generally aware of prisoners being released from custody and placed on what is commonly known as “parole.”. However, what is probably not well known are things such as the history of parole, how the process works, if paroles are granted in all cases, and if they are allowed under federal law and in all states.
(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc wants to intervene in a Texas federal lawsuit seeking information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration used in licensing the company's COVID-19 vaccine, a litigation move that plaintiffs who are suing for the data say is premature. Pfizer's lawyers at DLA Piper told U.S. District...
Jan 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy court will start considering Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's (AEROMEX.MX) proposed reorganization plan on Thursday, as the Mexican carrier battles junior creditors who say they are being unfairly treated in a hearing likely to stretch over several days. Aeromexico, which filed for Chapter...
Several House Democrats promise to sink President Joe Biden’s economic agenda if a scaled-back version now being considered eliminates an expansion of the federal deduction for state and local taxes. Their demands, critical in a chamber where Democrats can afford only four defections, add to the long list of...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a break yesterday from getting his ass kicked in court to threaten yet more pointless litigation. This time he’s going to take on the Food and Drug Administration for withdrawing the emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. “Because data show...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities have seized a domain name that claimed to be an official website for the U.S. Department of Labor but was actually a phishing scheme in disguise, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
The website—US-dolbids.com—was billed as a procurement website for the U.S. Department of Labor and mimicked designs and messaging found on the agency’s legitimate website, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
It even contained a hyperlink claiming to steer users to “Coronavirus Resources” provided by the federal government.
Website visitors were directed to login with their email addresses and passwords to bid on government contracts, federal prosecutors said, but in reality the portal was designed to steal users’ credentials to exploit them for financial gain.
The website has since been taken down. Authorities did not specify how many, if any, visitors were fooled by the bogus website before its seizure and removal.
The seizure was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to crack down on and head off pandemic-related fraud.
Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721. Tips can also be made online.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo moved closer to Senate confirmation Wednesday after a tense hearing where Democrats accused the state’s top doctor of evading questions on his coronavirus policies and stormed out before casting their votes. Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov....
Comments / 0