Income Tax

Billionaire asks judge to lift $1.4B tax levy

By David Voreacos, Neil Weinberg
accountingtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Robert Brockman, who is charged with the largest criminal tax-evasion case by an individual in the U.S., asked a judge to lift an Internal Revenue Service demand that he pay $1.4 billion in taxes and penalties. The IRS has improperly imposed a so-called jeopardy assessment, which is normally...

www.accountingtoday.com

Related
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
accountingtoday.com

IRS Child Tax Credit letters may have wrong information

The letters that the Internal Revenue Service has been sending to taxpayers about the amounts they received on advance payments of the Child Tax Credit may have outdated information. The IRS began sending information letters to taxpayers last month about the expanded Child Tax Credit payments and asked taxpayers to...
INCOME TAX
Kilgore News Herald

US Steel, Surfrider ask judge to lift stay in Clean Water Act lawsuit

HAMMOND — U.S. Steel, Chicago and Surfrider Foundation have asked a U.S. District Court judge to lift a stay in their civil lawsuit, but the steelmaker and Chicago and Surfrider disagree on how to proceed. The legal filings come nearly five months after U.S. District Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Tax Filing#Evading Taxes#Justice Department#Internal Revenue Service#Bermuda#Reynolds Reynolds
accountingtoday.com

IRS having difficulty processing power of attorney forms

The tax season that’s due to open when the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting tax returns next Monday is promising to bring a host of challenges. Tax professionals are largely ready to forge ahead to help their clients get through it, but now they may have trouble getting power of attorney forms processed.
INCOME TAX
Tri-County Times

Ask The Judge

I believe that most people are generally aware of prisoners being released from custody and placed on what is commonly known as “parole.”. However, what is probably not well known are things such as the history of parole, how the process works, if paroles are granted in all cases, and if they are allowed under federal law and in all states.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Aeromexico to defend restructuring in New York bankruptcy court

Jan 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy court will start considering Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's (AEROMEX.MX) proposed reorganization plan on Thursday, as the Mexican carrier battles junior creditors who say they are being unfairly treated in a hearing likely to stretch over several days. Aeromexico, which filed for Chapter...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

‘No SALT, no deal’ as some Democrats demand higher cap

Several House Democrats promise to sink President Joe Biden’s economic agenda if a scaled-back version now being considered eliminates an expansion of the federal deduction for state and local taxes. Their demands, critical in a chamber where Democrats can afford only four defections, add to the long list of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Baltimore

Feds Seize Bogus Domain Name Posing As Department Of Labor Website

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities have seized a domain name that claimed to be an official website for the U.S. Department of Labor but was actually a phishing scheme in disguise, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The website—US-dolbids.com—was billed as a procurement website for the U.S. Department of Labor and mimicked designs and messaging found on the agency’s legitimate website, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. It even contained a hyperlink claiming to steer users to “Coronavirus Resources” provided by the federal government. Website visitors were directed to login with their email addresses and passwords to bid on government contracts, federal prosecutors said, but in reality the portal was designed to steal users’ credentials to exploit them for financial gain. The website has since been taken down. Authorities did not specify how many, if any, visitors were fooled by the bogus website before its seizure and removal. The seizure was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to crack down on and head off pandemic-related fraud. Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721. Tips can also be made online.
U.S. POLITICS

