Neuropilin-1 flags lung-resident type 2 innate lymphoid cells

By Hergen Spits
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are implicated in lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, but targeting these cells is a challenge. New data show that neuropilin-1 drives the...

Nature.com

Neuropilin-1 mediates lung tissue-specific control of ILC2 function in type 2 immunity

Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are highly heterogeneous tissue-resident lymphocytes that regulate inflammation and tissue homeostasis in health and disease. However, how these cells integrate into the tissue microenvironment to perform tissue-specific functions is unclear. Here, we show neuropilin-1 (Nrp1), which is induced postnatally and sustained by lung-derived transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGFÎ²1), is a tissue-specific marker of lung ILC2s. Genetic ablation or pharmacological inhibition of Nrp1 suppresses IL-5 and IL-13 production by ILC2s and protects mice from the development of pulmonary fibrosis. Mechanistically, TGFÎ²1"“Nrp1 signaling enhances ILC2 function and type 2 immunity by upregulating IL-33 receptor ST2 expression. These findings identify Nrp1 as a tissue-specific regulator of lung-resident ILC2s and highlight Nrp1 as a potential therapeutic target for pulmonary fibrosis.
