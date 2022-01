Dr. Chris Salierno Chief Dental Officer of Tend Dental joined GMW to tell us about his vision for the future of dentistry. With 5 locations in the DC area, Tend Dental promises you’ll look forward to going to the dentist. Tend Dental aims to do dental differently with a spa-like experience, state-of-the-art tech, for all of your dental needs. They do everything possible to start every visit on time, with an average wait time of just 3 minutes. Compare that to your most recent visit to the dentist!

