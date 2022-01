Pets are our family members and best friends, so it's only right that we keep a close eye on their behaviors. According to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Spot Pet Insurance, we observe our dogs and cats closely and regularly monitor them for unusual patterns. And when pet parents do notice something out of the ordinary, they take the steps necessary to bring their furry friend's physical and mental health back to baseline. The latter is a particular priority, noted the study: Nearly 58 percent of the participating pet owners welcomed another animal into their home so their first one could have a friend.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO