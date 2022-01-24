ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO chief warns against talk of 'endgame' in pandemic

By JAMEY KEATEN
harrisondaily.com
 3 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization's director-general on Monday warned that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and it's dangerous to assume omicron...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron isn’t the end of the pandemic, warns WHO

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While there’s some speculation that the Omicron variant could mark the end of COVID-19 as a global pandemic, the World Health Organization is sounding a warning that additional variants are almost certainly on the way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Endemic Covid: Is the pandemic entering its endgame?

Who hasn't let out an exasperated "Is the pandemic finished yet?" or a "When can I just get on with my life?" over the past two years? I know I have. The answer to those questions could be... very soon. There is growing confidence that Omicron could be hurtling the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Do not assume COVID pandemic reaching ‘end game’, warns WHO

GENEVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that it was dangerous to assume the Omicron variant would herald the end of COVID-19’s acutest phase, exhorting nations to stay focused to beat the pandemic. “It’s dangerous to assume that Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

WHO chief says world at ‘critical juncture’ in COVID pandemic

GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so. “The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endgame#Geneva#Pandemic#Director General#Omicron#Covid#Ap
WATE

Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid pandemic in ‘endgame’ in Europe, says WHO director

The Covid pandemic may be entering its “endgame” in Europe, a world health chief has said.Hans Kluge, the WHO Europe director, was optimistic the world will soon reach global immunity due to the vaccine rollout and infection of the virus.He added that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March, but warned cases may rise again towards the end of the year.He told AFP news agency: “It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind pandemic endgame.“There will be for some quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Sweden extends virus restrictions; Danes likely to end them

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden announced Wednesday that several coronavirus restrictions will be extended for another two weeks while neighboring Denmark was expected to announce that it no …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

German lawmakers to debate possible COVID vaccine mandate

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's parliament is set to hold its first debate Wednesday on a possible wide-ranging coronavirus vaccine mandate, with three options emerging: obligatory vaccinations for all …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PHARMACEUTICALS
harrisondaily.com

WHO staff complaint, email allege racism and abuse in Asia

Current and former staffers have accused the top director of the World Health Organization in the Western Pacific of racist, unethical and abusive behavior that has undermined the U.N. health …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
WORLD
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy