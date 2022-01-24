WHO chief warns against talk of 'endgame' in pandemic

The Covid pandemic may be entering its “endgame” in Europe, a world health chief has said.Hans Kluge, the WHO Europe director, was optimistic the world will soon reach global immunity due to the vaccine rollout and infection of the virus.He added that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March, but warned cases may rise again towards the end of the year.He told AFP news agency: “It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind pandemic endgame.“There will be for some quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because...

