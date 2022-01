ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Katie Blackwell, a Minneapolis police inspector, continued her testimony on Friday defending the policies of the Minneapolis Police Department and saying the three former officers charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil rights did not follow those standards. Blackwell, who used to lead training at the department, took the stand for hours as the prosecution exhaustively questioned her about the requirements to become a police officer and the policies they have to follow. She described their duty to intervene, and obligation to render medical aid and use certain types of force judiciously. She...

