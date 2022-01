Book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Do you remember 9/11? Were you anywhere near there? After seeing this show and meeting its characters you will never forget that day or the week that followed it. Never again, I promise you. This is the miracle of live theater: you sit in the dark watching talented performers deliver a story that isn’t theirs and certainly isn’t yours, and by the end of the experience it belongs to you, and you are wrapped up in it. “Come From Away,” now playing on the big stage at Proctors, is that sort of show. I would say — and I mean this sincerely, after 71 years of theater-going — that this is the best show I have ever seen.

