Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size Worth USD 33.59 Billion by 2027 at 5.7% CAGR

The global fuel dispenser market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2019 and projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies across the globe is expected to rise the demand for fuels, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income result in higher consumer spending toward vehicles, which has increased the demand for dispensing systems in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. However, rise in demand for CNG and hydrogen vehicles across the globe, owing to rise in awareness and stringent government regulations toward vehicle emissions is expected to restrain growth of the petroleum-based dispenser market in the coming years. On the contrary, technological advancements in fuel dispensing technologies such as introduction of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, and IoT-based platforms to provide smart retail management solutions to consumers is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the fuel dispenser market.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO