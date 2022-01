If you have ever used the air pump at Wawa (or any gas station) to inflate your tires, you could be vulnerable to carjacking. This practice is very common: you need air in your tires, so you stop at a Wawa. You pull up to the air pump, hop out (usually leaving your car running and sometimes even your door open), kneel down (sometimes no longer able to see the inside of your car), and put air in your tires. Making sure you are doing it correctly or watching the pressure gauge means you are probably distracted and not paying attention to your surroundings. And, in almost all cases, Wawa stores are rather safe places to be. What can possibly go wrong?

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO