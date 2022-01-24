ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Farming RPG Daomei Village Is Basically Stardew Province

By Joseph Allen
techraptor.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wanted to play Stardew Valley, but with a classical Chinese twist? Well, now you can. Developer Gameparic has announced Daomei Village, a pixel art farming RPG inspired by Chinese folklore and cozy farming sims like Harvest Moon. A demo for the game will be available on Steam later...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

In defense of the JojaMart route in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has always given its players a choice: Support a local community center or opt to give boatloads of money to a fictionalized corporation called JojaMart. To many that play the farming simulator, the JojaMart route appears to contradict a core premise of the game. Stardew Valley kicks off when the protagonist, a disillusioned office worker at JojaMart, inherits their late grandfather’s farm in the small community of Pelican Town. Throughout the process of building your farm, the player is given the choice between buying important upgrades to the town from JojaMart or by rebuilding a community center. To support JojaMart would be to betray your grandfather and to betray the opportunity to live a tranquil, pastoral lifestyle – one that’s free of the influence of massive corporations. Not to mention cheating Pierre out of some local business.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

This 17 minute Stardew Valley speedrun starts with destruction

Games Done Quick draws to a close tomorrow and one of the best runs from the past week was for Stardew Valley. Speedrunner Olenoname finished the farming simulator in 17 minutes by using a mixture of glitches and extreme skill. For a sense of what the expect, the run begins...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? How to host multiplayer co-op games

While the relaxing atmosphere of Stardew Valley makes for a fun time playing the game alone, its multiplayer feature lets friends explore the idyllic world together. But with Stardew Valley being on multiple platforms, does the game have cross-platform?. The highly successful Stardew Valley gives players lots of activities to...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
NME

‘Stardew Valley’ creator ConcernedApe is working on a third game

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has shared that he is working on another game as he develops Haunted Chocolatier. In an interview with Game Informer (via PCGamesN), Barone has shared that he is working on a collaborative project where he’s developing a game as part of a wider team.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

RPG Overrogue review

Overrogue finds a way to blatantly rip-off a lot of good ideas and still somehow feel fresh and fun. Developer: Kotobuki Solution Co., Ltd. RPG Overrogue is a role-playing game that borrows its entire dungeon-crawling and combat design from games like Dream Quest and Slay the Spire. This is to say it is a narrative game with a linear progression, but to advance the story and take steps toward completing quests, you have to play (and often replay) dungeons where you mix and match cards to best all kinds of opponents and hazards lying in wait to cut you down. I wouldn't say that RPG Overrogue's ideas are entirely original, but they form a novel combination that is surprisingly well put together.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Monster Adventure Terrain Review

You've masterminded the perfect tabletop RPG campaign. Your players are invested, they've leveled up, encountered terrifying foes, and maybe even learned something along the way. Now, it's time for the final confrontation against a horde of goblins and their nefarious leader. And as their carefully painted minis hit the table, they look upon his might castle... which you've represented with an old cardboard box. Does this scene seem familiar to you? Look, there's nothing wrong with improvising and using materials at hand to represent terrain while playing Tabletop games. In fact, we love doing - it's economical and likely more sustainable. But sometimes, for those really special RPG sessions, we like to plus things up a bit. To that end, we received from the publisher new sets of Monster Adventure Terrain to see how it looks on the table.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Best RPG of 2021 - Article

If you were a fan of RPG Games in 2021, you definitely wanted to own a Nintendo Switch. Three of the four shortlisted games are console exclusive to Nintendo's hybrid system, each offering a rich RPG experience at home or on the go. Bravely Default II continued the series' run of strong games dating back to 2012; Monster Hunter Rise again proved that Capcom has a wildly enjoyable RPG series on its hands that can consistently top lists and the charts; Shin Megami Tensei V took players through a demon-fusing adventure with new abilities; then finally there was Tales of Arise, which was yet another strong entry in the long-running RPG series and, for many, it's best so far.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy