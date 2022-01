Is health bill about conscience or bias? | Jan. 26. I read with interest the Republican-led bill in the Legislature that would allow doctors and other health care professionals to “act on their conscience” and refuse to treat those patients that they disagree with for religious, moral or ethical reasons. While this proposed bill is appalling, and health care workers respect a higher authority than our current Florida legislators, I do wonder. As many of my colleagues and I “believe” in science, would this new law allow us to refuse to treat those who don’t, especially in regards to COVID-19 vaccination? Just asking for a friend.

