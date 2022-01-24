Oil falls 2% as Fed rate hike talk spooks risk markets

All eyes on March meeting as statement notes “it will soon be appropriate” to raise rates. Fed to start shrinking its balance sheet after rate hikes begin. The Fed continued to set the stage for interest rate liftoff by clearly signaling rate hikes will “soon be appropriate” in light of high inflation and a strong labour market. Recall that at its December meeting, the Fed accelerated its QE tapering timeline to wind down net purchases by early March, opening the door to a mid-March rate hike. Subsequent comments from a number of FOMC members increased the odds of such a move, and today’s statement adds to the risk of an earlier rate hike than our Q2 call. A below-4% unemployment rate, a sluggish rebound in labour supply, accelerating wage growth and persistently high inflation all argue for the Fed to begin removing accommodation sooner rather than later.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO