As we reported last week, the trial for the 3 other former officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, involved in George Floyd’s murder has begun now that the jury selection is finalized. Lawyers from both sides are making their opening arguments and the defense attorneys are using some very weak ideas to keep the bacon boys from going up the river. One of which is the fact that Derek Chauvin was somehow Thanos and these other officers were merely his children, doing as they were told.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO