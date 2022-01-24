Walker Hayes – 2022 Northwest Ohio Riboff

President Biden on Thursday said he would nominate a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer , following through on a key campaign pledge. Biden announced Breyer’s retirement during an event with the jurist at the White House, with the president saying...
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it would hold the line on short-term interest rates, with an eye toward raising them “soon,” and that it would pare the rate of its asset purchases, bringing them to a halt in early March. “The committee is of a mind to...
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine left “little ground for optimism,” the Kremlin said Thursday, but added that dialogue was still possible. Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the United States and its NATO allies...
Kyiv — Russia and NATO are continuing their military buildup around Ukraine, including more Russian fighter jets just across Ukraine's northern border in Belarus. Russia's ongoing military exercises with its Belarusian allies have fueled fears that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine, as it did in 2014. The...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
(CNN) — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they're beginning a clinical trial for an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine, and Moderna revealed Wednesday that it has entered Phase 2 of its own trial of a vaccine that targets the variant, which is by far the dominant one in the United States right now.
The founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers must remain in custody pending his trial on charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge in Texas ruled Wednesday. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, charged with seditious conspiracy and other counts, poses a danger if released,...
