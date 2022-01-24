New to the group - looking to connect

Hi I'm Rebekah and I am a food addict. I decided to use this app because I saw someone on FB mention its ease of input of food and I was like that is what I need. I have been faithful in logging my meals for 12 days. This is big for me because I struggle with being consistent. I need to have a surgery and did not want to go into it weighing over 200lbs. This is quite literally the heaviest I have ever been in life. I was floored when I saw the scale at the Dr office. My future spouse challenged me to get into a lifestyle of health. While it had been on my mind for a while I had not had significant motivation that did not wane with time.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO