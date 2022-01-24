New to the group - looking to connect

I want to workout consistently and for a while I was. I would do some form of workout for at least 10 minutes each day, whether it’s a full workout or active recovery. But recently, I’ll make it two days of the bare minimum and then be really inactive on the third (and sometimes fourth) day. And then the cycle repeats.
Hello, I am struggling to lose this quarantine weight or even get started. I am now work from home (WFH) and I don't move around/workout as much as I was used to. I have all the at-home equipment and a gym membership, but I am just not motivated. Last time I was successful I had a partner but that was a long time ago. I am looking to lose about 50 lbs and at least 30lbs by May 5th. So I am looking for a partner to be just as aggressive as myself. The first 10lbs is of course bloat. Anyone interested - looking for weekly weigh-ins .
I’m not new here.. actually this is my 350 days streak which is great and I’m on a journey to lose about 10 kgs (~22 lbs) I’ve never had friends here i just log my food and workouts and move on but now i really want some motivation and find people that will inspire me to push harder.
Over my period of thinking I was eating good and felt pretty fit, I realized and am super over weight. I need to lose 77 pound and eating the right foods will be my first step and working out my second step. I will post my progress and keep logging. Wish me luck and let's see how I can do this at the ripe ol' age of 55 almost 56!!! YIKES GRANDMA OF 8.
I've been on MFP for a a few years now on and off. At my thinnest (years ago in high school) I was 150-ish. I got there by barely eating/fasting/starving - (not a healthy way to do it I know but I was 16 and hated myself so what's a teenager to do).
I have a lot of motivation, I know my WHY etc, and yet my willpower is zero ad I'd rather stay on the couch (I do not have time togas I commute 2.5 hours daily PLUS work 8 hours plus when I get home I have a 9 months old baby)... I would eat anything. I love exercise but I do not find the time, I am too tired in the evening and I wake up at 6 every morning.
I am 32 and for the second time in my life i have lost weight from 90 kg to 60 kg in 6 months. I am 5.35 height that is between 5.4 and 5.3. I want to maintain this weight and later lose to make it 50 kg. I need female friends of my height and guidance on maintainence.
I'm back again but more determined. I lost 3 stone a few years ago and was beginning to feel good when I relapsed and the weight has gradually piled on since then. Apart from wanting the weight off to look better etc I really need it off my joints etc. So watch this space folks as I am feeling very motivated . I also love to read the success stories, I feel so inspired by them.
Who does not use a fitness tracker but has still lost weight? How did you do it?. My Fitbit broke and I am debating getting a new one. I’d like to hear success stories from people who’ve not had one. Are the exercise calories burned when you log an exercise accurate? I realize Fitbit calories burned are just an estimate as well.
I’m 62 yr old and I’m walking 3 miles a day keeping my calories at 1200. I’ve been dieting since 10-14-21. I’ve lost 28 lb since then. Last week I only lost half a pound. Should I raise my steps?. You've lost a lot of weight...
Hi I'm Rebekah and I am a food addict. I decided to use this app because I saw someone on FB mention its ease of input of food and I was like that is what I need. I have been faithful in logging my meals for 12 days. This is big for me because I struggle with being consistent. I need to have a surgery and did not want to go into it weighing over 200lbs. This is quite literally the heaviest I have ever been in life. I was floored when I saw the scale at the Dr office. My future spouse challenged me to get into a lifestyle of health. While it had been on my mind for a while I had not had significant motivation that did not wane with time.
I'm an 18 year-old uni student from Canada just trying to fit back into my dresses. There's a lot of shame around weight loss, that's not a surprise to anyone. The biggest factor that keeps me from working out is that people will see, and they'll know that I struggle. That very "keeping it lowkey" mindset hinders my progress, so I'd like to be highkey with someone.
What am I missing about the exercise diary? With the food database, pretty much everything I search for is there, however, the opposite seems true with exercise. I really struggle to find anything even though I know what I did is common. Example: I did a whole arm routine this morning. I don't want to enter each thing I did individually, and I couldn't find anything resembling a 30 minute strength workout.
Now that I've learned how to gain control of my eating habits, I am working to help others achieve that same success. The more people I talk to who have had the same struggle, the better I can help others. It doesn't matter if you've broken free of the yo-yo...
Hi! I've recently returned to MFP after being absent/not using it since December 2020. Long story short, I lost 20 lbs in 4 months using it, lost about 15 lbs more in the following 6 months, got to my goal weight, and gained it all back between July and December of this year.
Darnit...I have lost 23 pounds. I am over the moon, tickled pink, excited beyond belief, pumped up, silly happy. Son of a biscuit, this is working!. Holy cow! I am doing it. Down to 340 lbs. Where will I be in one month?. Shut the front door! I tried intermitted...
It's a fresh new year, and it's time for a fresh new Grow Groups season! Grow Groups are Pioneer's small groups that incorporate 5 S's: Shared interest, Spiritual touchpoint, Service project, Social event, Semester-based. That's it, in a nutshell! Grow Groups are for EVERYONE—church members and nonmembers, local folks, and our friends around the world are all welcome to join.
I need to follow a mix of the GERD low acid diet and the Mediterranean diet. The basic fat, protein, etc levels my dietician wants me to meet each day are a little different than what is automatically tracked in MyFitnessPal. Is there a way to adjust those targets?. To...
I generally don't eat sugar or crave sugar (or flour, I actually despise pasta, and I'm picky about bread). But there's an exception, once I do eat something sweet it's like I become an unhinged monster looking to devour the cosmos. It is important to be able to eat the occasional treat without eating a 2nd or 3rd (4th or 5th), so I've been brainstorming ways to curb it.
Hi everyone, I'm 51 years old, female wanting to get really fit and lose 5 stone this year with dieting and plenty exercises. Welcome! I'm 52 years old tomorrow, female, and also looking to lose about 2 stone. I did MFP about 6 years ago and successfully lost nearly 5.5 stone, but the last couple of years have but back on more than I'd like.
Comments / 0