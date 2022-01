BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-bred Knicks Go drew the rail in his bid to repeat as Pegasus World Cup champion, race organizers announced Tuesday. The 6-year-old by Paynter out of Kosmo’s Buddy will face off against eight other competitors at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, including one of the runners, Stiletto Boy, he beat his last time out, the Grade I Breeders’ Cup Classic in November. Knicks Go is the 6-5 favorite, followed closely by 4-year-old Life Is Good, winner of five of six races, at 7-5. The field for the @PegasusWorldCup Invitational Gr.1 sponsored by @1stbet, Saturday, January 29th: pic.twitter.com/UTS6UpOJ14 — Gulfstream Park (@GulfstreamPark) January...

