There are quite a few companies working on a pain-free method for diabetes sufferers to measure their blood sugar levels throughout the day; however, many of these promised devices seem to be a few years away from market. An "early 2023" launch, pending FDA approval, is on the cards for the Alertgy NICGM wristband, as an earlier assurance of making "the device available for purchase no later than 2022" seems to have gone awry, which is understandable considering the events of the last two years. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have placed some obstacles in the way for the 2022 launch to happen, there are some exciting developments for those interested in the Alertgy NICGM wristband.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO