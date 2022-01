Kid Rock has announced 2022 concert dates, billed fittingly as the Bad Reputation Tour. Set from April into September, the tour will be making stops at large-scale venues across America with classic rock bands Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, or Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening on the bill, in addition to country artist Trey Lewis as the opening act on all the new shows. Kid Rock's only other scheduled performance is in July at the Country Stampede festival. In March, Foreigner will hit the road for a North American tour, including a Las Vegas residency, before heading out to Europe in May.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO