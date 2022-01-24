NGK Introduces their Tech Training Portal

(PRESS RELEASE) HSINCHU, TAIWAN — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan’s largest and one of the world’s leading high-tech applied research institutions, announced it will introduce health technologies at its CES 2022 booth 9513, North Hall, LVCC, and its virtual event site. ITRI’s health technologies include the PoseFit muscular functional screening mirror, which measures muscular strength, flexibility, and imbalances and provides a personalized and actionable exercise plan; and iPetWeaR, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, a wearable device attached to a pet’s collar without skin contact that tracks a pet’s health data including heart rate, respiration, and activity, and alerts the pet guardian of abnormalities.
