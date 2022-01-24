ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Erling Haaland sidelined again due to ‘muscular problems’

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tv4l7_0duGv6ww00
1 of 4

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s top-scorer Erling Haaland has been forced to take another break due to what the club says are “muscular problems.”

Haaland had to go off in the 63rd minute of Dortmund’s 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday with what appeared to be a groin injury. Earlier in the game, the 21-year-old Norwegian received treatment for a problem with his right knee before continuing. He underwent medical examinations on Sunday and Monday.

“Haaland is suffering from muscular problems, which require treatment and further examinations in the coming days,” Dortmund said on its website Monday.

It’s the third time this season Haaland has been forced out with reported muscle problems. He missed three games between the end of September and mid-October due to a problem with his hip and another seven matches from the end of October to the end of November.

He has still managed 16 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Dortmund did not say how long the forward will be sidelined.

“We wish Erling that he is fit as soon as possible and back doing what he loves most – scoring goals for Dortmund,” the club said.

Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga, six points behind Bayern Munich after 20 games played.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

FC Barcelona planning to raise a massive €100 million for Erling Haaland in the summer

Erling Haaland has been a top commodity in the transfer market for a long time and top clubs all across are getting ready to spend fortunes to sign the Norwegian superstar. Spanish giants FC Barcelona is keen to win the race for the 21-year old forward that has lit up the Bundesliga and Champions League over the past two seasons.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester City Legend Claims Club Are 'So Close' to Signing Erling Haaland

Following the failed pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Manchester City supporters will be well aware of the frustrations that can come with attempts to fill Sergio Aguero's position at the club. Those such frustrations may continue in the coming few months, as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Erling Haaland Out Again With Fresh Injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s top-scorer Erling Haaland has been forced to take another break due to what the club says are “muscular problems.”. Haaland had to go off in the 63rd minute of Dortmund’s 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday with what appeared to be a groin injury. Earlier in the game, the 21-year-old Norwegian received treatment for a problem with his right knee before continuing. He underwent medical examinations on Sunday and Monday.
SOCCER
FanSided

A key reason why Real Madrid really do need Erling Haaland

Real Madrid could be without their main striker, Karim Benzema in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey and possibly the league game against Granada. The Frenchman is expected to make his return sometime around the game against Villarreal and the medical staff is working hard to have him in the best possible shape for the clash against PSG in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
FanSided

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Erling Haaland seem to keep increasing

Erling Haaland’s judgement day gets closer and closer. He will have to make a decision on his future very soon, as it seems like there’s absolutely no way Haaland re-signs with Dortmund. His agent Mino Raiola has also mentioned that a couple of times now. There are a bunch of clubs interested in Erling Haaland, but it seems realistic for only a few of them. Real Madrid is obviously one of those clubs, as are the two Manchester clubs. Or, are they?
SOCCER
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We know it’s not over’: Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain their intensity

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the title race is not over and is determined to make sure Manchester City maintain their intensity.Premier League leaders City dropped points for the first time since October on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at SouthamptonThe result ended the champions’ run of 12 successive victories and allowed second-placed Liverpool who have game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come, to cut their advantage to nine points.De Bruyne told City TV: “Obviously the schedule in December is a lot of games following each and we managed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Borussia Dortmund#Norwegian#Bayern Munich
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England midfielder Jill Scott joins Aston Villa on loan from Man City

England midfielder Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the Women’s Super League season.The 34-year-old has made almost 200 appearances for City over the last eight-and-a-half years and won her 150th senior international cap against Northern Ireland in February last year.Villa manager Carla Ward told the club’s official website: “When we heard of Jill’s availability, it was a no-brainer.“To have the chance to acquire one of England’s most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn’t turn down.“Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch, but I see...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy