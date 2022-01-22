ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Student debt crisis hits Black borrowers the hardest

By Elizabeth Ruiz
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9tYR_0duGsr5X00

Dr. Richelle Brooks has between $230,000 and $250,000 in student loan debt. She says she’s been in higher education since graduating high school.

“[I have] an associate's in nursing, bachelor's degree in behavioral science, master's degree in sociology, master's degree in teaching curriculum and instruction, a teaching credential in science, a teaching credential in math, a doctorate in education and an administrative credential," Brooks said. "And the last program that I was enrolled in was a certificate for IT.”

She says she feels forced to stay in school because it's the only way to delay her student loan payments.

“As soon as I get that bill saying, 'Hey, your student loans would be due in six months,' I go find another place to go to school in another degree to attain," Brooks said. "I can't pay it.”

Brooks was raised by a single mother in a poor community, and she says she thought taking out lots of loans was normal because that’s how she and her mother survived.

“There was no way out other than borrowing money from where I was in that moment," Brooks said. "You know, I didn't have any guidance and I think that's common with first-generation college students. There's really no blueprint. There's not a lot of people that know what you're doing.”

Despite the debt, she loves and values her education.

“We have knowledge and access to knowledge," Brooks said. "We're bettering ourselves which is good for society.”

Now she’s a single mother and a principal. She says she's not making enough money to pay off her growing debt, but her situation isn’t rare.

Dr. Jalil Mustafa Bishop is an associate professor of education at Villanova University.

“I study issues of racial justice and movement building in higher education with a particular focus on the student debt crisis,” Bishop said.

Bishop recently put together a report that focuses on the experiences of Black students when it comes to their student loan debt.

“Sixty-six percent of those who respond to our survey regretted their student loans, almost half reported not experiencing a positive return," Bishop said. "In an interview, they explained that student debt often was not a choice. They felt like they made something that they were required to do if they wanted to experience mobility if they wanted to access higher education and have an opportunity at some of the promises that we say will come with borrowing student loans and earn your credentials.”

Bishop points to income-based repayment plans as part of the problem.

“Black borrowers were having their payments adjusted so that they were 'affordable', but their payments weren't enough to actually cover both interest and principal, so they were making payments for 10 or 20 years, but still seeing their student debt balance grow each year while struggling to manage their payments,” Bishop said.

Black borrowers refer to these payment plans as a lifetime debt sentence.

“When we look at black students 20 years out, they still owe about 95 percent of the student debt balance," Bishop said. "When we look at white students 20 years out, they have actually paid down 93 percent of their student debt.”

Dr. Armen Henderson works with Jalil as part of the Debt Collective , a membership-based union that aims to transform the individual financial struggle.

“It was just the narrative is that if you want to pull yourself up by your bootstraps, you have to go to school and that the jobs will be there, the recession will be over, etc.," Henderson said. "And it wasn't, it wasn't like that.”

Henderson says Black communities have to work even harder to become successful.

“I worked while I was in medical school," Henderson said. "I was on food stamps when I was in medical school and, you know, my dad became homeless and my brother became homeless when I was in medical school.”

He is the first in his family to become a physician, but his debt is $600,000. He says he took out $300,000 and with compound interest it’s now double.

He says he’s unable to make significant payments on that debt because he needs to support his family.

“Now, when I when I go to apply for a loan for a house and things of that nature or to start a business and things, you know, people are looking at this heavy amount of debt that I have over my shoulders,” Henderson said.

Henderson and Brooks are both calling for debt cancellation to repair what they see as a racial injustice. However, neither of them regrets their degrees.

“There is a need, definitely, for Black academics," Henderson said. "It is definitely needed. I just think it costs too much.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Americans think student loan forgiveness is more likely than payments resuming in May, CNBC survey finds

The Biden administration has said that student loan payments will finally restart in May. Many people aren't taking that message seriously. Americans believe it's more likely that some, or all, of student debt gets forgiven than that bills will resume in three months, according to a CNBC + Acorns Invest In You Student Loan Survey. (The online poll was conducted by Momentive between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 among a national sample of 5,162 adults.)
COLLEGES
NBC Philadelphia

Student Loan Debt Hurts the Mental Health of Most Borrowers, Survey Finds

When Kate Quick, 43, finished her master of fine arts degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks 22 years ago, she had taken out about $30,000 in loans. Now, she owes nearly $48,000, even after years of making payments. "I just can't think straight whenever I have to deal with...
EDUCATION
The Ringer

Should We Cancel Student Debt?

Americans owe $1.7 trillion in student loans, and some Democrats think the time has come to cancel this burden. Derek shares 10 big student-loan facts that shape the debate. Then Jordan Weissmann of Slate joins the podcast to talk about the proposal to cancel student debt, the best arguments for and against it, the modern history of student loans, and their economic and psychological burden.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt Crisis#Student Loans#Borrowers#Sociology#Villanova University
montanarightnow.com

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get debt relief from Navient

MISSOULA, Mont. - One of the largest student loan companies, Navient reached a settlement agreement in which they will now have to reduce or eliminate the student loan debt for more than 400-thousand borrowers. Adding up to nearly 2 Billion dollars. This comes as attorney generals in other states claim,...
MISSOULA, MT
kean.edu

Kean President Calls for National Solution to Student Debt Crisis

Kean University President Lamont Repollet, Ed.D., joined Kean students and national leaders on a virtual panel Wednesday to discuss potential solutions to the student loan debt crisis around the country. “Even here at Kean – with all of our efforts and our focus on keeping a Kean University degree affordable...
UNION, NJ
courierjournal.net

Student Loan Debt - And How To Avoid It

The burden of accumulating student debt should be the center point of consideration in higher education choices — for students, families, university leadership, and elected and appointed officials alike. Making A Plan - It is no secret that going to college will cost money. Along with tuition, currently $545...
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Evergreen

Students nationwide petition for debt cancellation

ASWSU representatives and student government leaders from around the country are petitioning President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to cancel all federal student loan debt considering their campaign for a “reliable path to the middle class.”. Student loan borrowers in the U.S. owe $1.73 trillion, according to...
COLLEGES
InvestmentNews

Student debt is the fastest growing type of non-mortgage debt

It may be up to the financial planning profession to keep the student debt crisis from turning into the next generation's retirement crisis. Stephen Lamb [00:00:00] Hello. I’m Steve Lamb, and this is By The Numbers. Today, we’re talking about student loan debt for nearly two years since the onset of COVID. Most student loan payments have been suspended, and the Biden administration recently extended that further providing interest free forbearance to borrowers until May.
CREDITS & LOANS
Daily Trojan

Progress without Profit: Student debt crisis hinders nonprofits

During the holidays, my assortment of thoughts included gingerbread, the cuteness of my dogs, TikTok and the debilitating role student loans play in the nonprofit sector. The last one was courtesy of President Joe Biden’s announcement in late December that he would extend the pause on federal student loan repayments to May 2022.
EDUCATION
WOLF

Student loan repayment freeze on PA borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers nationwide have had a penalty free break on repayments until May 1st. Pennsylvania ranks No. 20 in the nation with an average federal student loan balance of $35,855. "This moratorium has been really impactful for Pennsylvania borrowers because over the 25 months, from March...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEM

Navient student loan borrowers in Michigan to benefit from settlement

Michigan students with a Navient loan are now eligible for relief as part of a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement. Attorney General Dana Nessel said the settlement was reached to resolve allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan practices and abuses. Nessel is one of 39 attorneys general who took part in the settlement.
MICHIGAN STATE
13newsnow.com

Student loan reform: Will Biden wipe out interest for borrowers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people struggle under the weight of students loans but the recent push to again extend the grace period for borrowers has some experts suggesting that even bigger relief could be coming down the pike. Student loans have long been frustrating, confusing and controversial but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
marketplace.org

Community colleges hit hardest by higher-ed enrollment slump

Last fall, the number of students enrolling in U.S. colleges fell by about 3%, or nearly 500,000, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Over the last two years, since the pandemic began, roughly 1 million fewer students have enrolled in college. There have been drops...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Miami

Navient Plans to Cancel Some Student Borrowers' Loan Debt. Who Qualifies?

Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
CREDITS & LOANS
Yakima Herald Republic

Navient Settlement: 66K Borrowers Get $1.7 Billion Student Debt Canceled

A major student loan servicing company has reached a settlement that will cancel $1.7 billion in student loan debt for around 66,000 borrowers, as well as provide $95 million in restitution – around $260 each – to 350,000 borrowers. “Today’s settlement corrects Navient’s past behavior . . ....
EDUCATION
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy