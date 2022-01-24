ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Aggressive Driving Cause of Most Fatalities in Idaho for 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The latest numbers on the number of fatal crashes on Idaho roads show that most were due to aggressive driving. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, part of the Idaho Transportation Department, preliminary reports indicate there were a total of 271 fatalities in 2021, more than any year since 2005. In 2020, 2014 died on Idaho roads. Of the 2021 fatalities, the Office of Highway Safety said aggressive driving accounted for 80 incidents; it lists speeding, failure to yield, following too close as aggressive driving. Data shows that 75 deaths were caused by impaired driving, involving alcohol, illegal drugs, and prescription drugs. Another 75 people were killed because they didn't have a seat belt on. Distracted and inattentive driving only accounted for 26 deaths on Idaho roads last year. Another 20 people were killed in motorcycle crashes and hadn't been wearing helmets. Idaho Office of Highway Safety said the data is still being sorted through and some of it could change by the time the final report is issued.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

SURPRISE! Idaho has Most Over Heated Housing Costs in America

Like we didn’t already know this. Buying a house in Idaho requires a large mortgage, firstborn children, and a winning lottery ticket. You may also be required to offer an option on your internal organs for transplants. I stumbled across a story from AXIOS, which probably stumbled over the data. Idaho has the nation’s most overvalued real estate markets. The top three and four of the top six.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Crisis Standards of Care Activated in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crisis Standards of Care have been activated once again for much of southern Idaho, including the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley due to staffing and blood shortages. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reintroduced crisis standards of care (CSC) Monday for three public health districts: South Central District Health (Magic Valley), Southwest District Health, and Central District Health. "The high number of both clinical and non-clinical staff unable to work due to the impacts of COVID-19 infections coupled with a nation-wide staffing shortage limiting access to contracted traveling staff is impacting current hospital operations. It is also limiting the ability of hospitals to maintain capacity for things like intensive care beds due to inadequate staffing," said the agency. Under CSC people that go to the hospital may not find available hospital beds or they may be placed in a repurposed room not typically used for medical care, like a conference room. Equipment and supplies may be limited as well. Director Dave Jeppsen held a meeting with the CSC Activation Advisory Committee on Jan. 21, which recommended the entire state be placed under crisis standards of care. Director Jepsen decided to only place the southwestern portion of the state under CSC based on regional hospital capacity. Idaho Health and Welfare said it is possible other areas of the state could enter into CSC if COVID-19 infections continue to rise. “The highly contagious Omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball,” said DHW Director Jeppesen in a statement Monday. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you can and wear a high-quality protective mask in public places. Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our healthcare system.” Idaho Health and Welfare noted that it will be up to area hospitals one how the implement CSC according to their own policies and current situation.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
Twin Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
98.3 The Snake

Idaho or Iowa? Depends on Where You Were Schooled

For many years the people from National School Choice Week were regular guests on my show. It’s a cause I vehemently support. There’s a growing consensus that Idaho will be expanding school choice this legislative session. It puts the decisions back into the hands of parents. Last year, the lobbyists for school choice didn’t appear on my show.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the slide was first reported Sunday morning between Smiths Ferry and McCall. Traffic had to be diverted on U.S. Highway 95 to the west. This rockslide happened in a different spot than one last year that blocked the road. ITD said specialists will be inspecting the rockslide Monday for the safety and stability of the hillside before the roadway is opened to traffic again. The road could remain closed throughout the afternoon Monday.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December last year staff at Amalgamated Sugar in south Twin Falls notified them of a ringtail sighting near the plant. Idaho Fish and Game said it is rare to see the little animal about the size of a cat which is closely related to raccoons. Within a week of setting out traps, conservation officers captured the animal and relocated it to a more suitable home south of Twin Falls. The ringtail was given a small metal ear tag so it can be tracked if it ever wonders back into town. This is the fifth confirmed sighting of the little mammal in the Gem State. Conservation officers ask that anyone who spots a ringtail take a picture and report it to the area Idaho Fish and Game officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Barking#Animal Control#Sound Devices#Klix
98.3 The Snake

Toxic Landscaping Plant Blamed for Death of Five Wood River Elk

HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five elk were found dead in the Wood River Valley that had eaten a toxic plant used in landscaping that is banned in Blaine County. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a calf and two cows were found Tuesday near the Valley Club north of Hailey, while two more young elk were located dead on Wednesday, also north of Hailey. Conservation officers were able to determine the animals had eaten the highly toxic Japanese yew that is often used in landscaping.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise Man Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Passenger Killed

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84 in Boise Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Luis Garcia, 26, was charged with the felony and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. ISP said Garcia had been driving a Ford Explorer westbound on I-84 when tried to exit at Curtis Road and struck a Dodge pickup which resulted in a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles. The Ford then hit a light pole and ended up in the median. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said 32-year-old Annazar Swan of Boise, who was the passenger in the Ford, died at an area hospital. ISP said Swan had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

85-year-old Weiser Man May Have Drowned in Hells Canyon

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-East Oregon authorities say an Idaho fisherman may have drowned in Hells Canyon on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Sillonis, of Weiser was reported overdue from a fishing trip on January 17. The 85-year-old man had gone to the Hells Canyon Visitor's Center, located at the very end of the road into the canyon below the Hells Canyon Dam. Sillonis was supposed to return home Monday evening.
WEISER, ID
98.3 The Snake

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
98.3 The Snake

Suspect Arrested in Buhl Connected to Shooting and Homicide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a homicide in Gooding County and a shooting that injured one person in Jerome Wednesday night. According to Jerome Police Captain Duane Rubink, the suspect now identified as Josue Edgar Coronado was located in Buhl today after leading authorities on a short pursuit. Coronado was booked into the Jerome County Jail on a charge of attempted homicide for shooting a man at the Best Western Sawtooth Inn in Jerome. He is also connected to a homicide investigation in Gooding County. Capt. Rubink said officers were called out at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the hotel for a report of a man that had been shot. The victim told investigators two hispanic men showed up to his room door and when he turned around he heard a bang and fell on the floor. Capt. Rubink said the man woke up after passing out from being shot and went to the next room asking the people there to call for help. He was taken to a Boise Hospital. During the investigation detectives found a woman in the victims pickup and were able to get a name and possible location of the suspect in Buhl. During the investigation Gooding County Sheriff's deputies informed Jerome Police that they had found a man early this morning shot in the head with a small caliber weapon that may be connected to the same suspect. Capt. Rubink said drugs are likely involved in this case. Coronado is facing other charges related to the homicide and police pursuit in Twin Falls County.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

10 Idaho Animals That Might Be Seen Around or in Twin Falls

It was reported last week that there was a wolf and mountain lion sighting out near Buhl. It has since come out that the wildlife officials could not confirm any such sighting or tracks for a wolf and that they have never seen one south of the canyon. It got me thinking though, is it possible for a wolf to make its way into one of the surrounding towns, and what are the odds of seeing a mountain lion in the area, as well as other animals. Here is a list of animals and the odds of actually seeing one come into your yard.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

YouTuber Claims Idahoans to Blame for Outrageous Real Estate Prices

A homesteading vlogger took to YouTube on a self-described rant, blaming Idahoans for the recent hike in the price of real estate. Cody Wranglerstar is the stage name of a popular modern homesteading vlogger who lives in the Pacific Northwest. If you’ve ever searched for content about living off-grid in today’s world, there’s a good chance you’ve come across Wranglerstar’s YouTube Channel.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Lanting to Run for Idaho House Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A former Twin Falls city councilman will run for a legislative house seat currently held by a lawmaker seeking to run for a senate seat. Greg Lanting announced his intention to run for House Seat 25B currently held by Linda Wright Hartgen. Rep. Hartgen will run for Senate seat in District 25, currently held by Sen. Lee Heider who will retire after his term. Lanting served four terms on the Twin Falls City Council before deciding to retire from the position, a total of 16 years. He served as mayor for two of those years. Before city council he was on the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years. At this time Lanting is on the Twin Falls County Fair Board. He has a background in teaching after having worked as a teacher for 16 years and a principal for 17. Lanting is originally from Hollister. He earned an associate's from the College of Southern Idaho, a bachelor's from the University of Idaho, and master's from the College of Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy