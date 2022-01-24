ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if...

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

