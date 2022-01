WASHINGTON, DC—U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined his colleagues in two letters to the Biden Administration urging them to extend their guidance requiring insurance companies to pay for rapid tests to include Medicare and TRICARE. Currently, most private insurance companies are required to cover the cost of up to eight over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests per person, per month, but the 61 million Americans enrolled in original Medicare or private Medicare Advantage plans do not get this reimbursement, nor do the 9.6 million servicemembers or their families who rely on TRICARE coverage.

