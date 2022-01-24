ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.50 as sell-off continues

By Filip L.
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipple price slips below critical support as European equities drag. XRP price is set to shed at least 10% in the coming session as the sell-off picks up speed. Expect XRP price to shed around 18% and hit a 7-month low. Ripple (XRP) price action is hurting investors and...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Solana price heads to $110 after being extremely oversold

Solana price completes 50% retracement from the 2021 rally. Strong support was found near the $90 value area. Extreme oversold conditions indicate a pullback in the form of a relief rally is imminent. Solana price, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, has experienced significant loss. SOL is down 69%...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Cryptos to enjoy 20% upswing

Bitcoin price returns to a price level that could prevent further downside risk. Ethereum price erases weekly losses to bring ETH into positive territory. XRP price moves closer to the critical $0.75 zone, then $1 above that. Bitcoin price action has generated a significant amount of buying during the early...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Decentraland price targets $2.50 to terminate downtrend

Decentraland price at an inflection point. MANA completed a 50% logarithmic retracement, fulfilling conditions for a new floor to target new highs. $2.50 is the critical resistance zone to break above to initiate a new bull run. Decentraland price has rallied strongly since it hit three-month lows at $1.70. Since...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Ripple#European#Rsi#Xrp Usd
FXStreet.com

Steady gains for stocks ahead of FOMC

“The recovery from the lows of Monday and Tuesday continued today, even as investors focused on what the Fed might say this evening. Geopolitical tensions have resulted in a trimming of gains, but overall a wave of buying has swept over markets today.”. Stock prices climb as countdown to FOMC...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD gains bullish momentum

The Canadian dollar slipped after the BOC kept interest rates unchanged. Its US counterpart found support at 1.2560 after a brief pullback. An oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters. The current rebound is a sign that there is a strong interest in pushing for a bullish reversal. 1.2700 is a key supply zone as it coincides with the 30-day moving average.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: Following a 20% Weekly Crash, What’s Next for XRP?

XRP’s downtrend has come to a temporary stop after a severe crash last week. After a very difficult last week, XRP appears to have found a good support level at $0.58, which has put a stop to the downtrend, at least momentarily. The resistance is not far off and sits at $0.65. Considering this price action, it may be that the bulk of this correction is behind us, and a relief rally may follow.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA earnings preview

Tesla closes lower on Monday in a wild session for stocks. TSLA fell to $851 before rallying $80 to close at $930. Tesla announces earnings on Wednesday after the close of markets. A sensational day for equities on Monday saw an incredible afternoon rally after the morning looked like an...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Falls Below $33,000 in Sudden Sell-Off

The Bitcoin price prediction begins another break down and the price could hit $30,000 support as Bitcoin price faces a fresh round of downtrend. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $40,000, $42,000, $44,000. Support Levels: $29,000, $27,000, $25,000. BTC/USD resumes back into a selling mode, after...
RETAIL
invezz.com

Decentraland price prediction: Buy the dip vs sell the rip

Decentraland price has crashed by almost 70% from its all-time high. The coin’s market cap has crashed to about $2.4 billion. We explain whether to buy the dip or sell the rip. The Decentraland (MANA/USD) price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bearish for the next 24 hours

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.6008. Strong buying pressure was seen overnight. Ripple price analysis is bullish today, as we anticipate more upside to follow after yesterday’s decline was rejected. As a result, XRP/USD should continue to rise and return further from the previous loss.
MARKETS
CharlotteObserver.com

Tech Sell-Off Continues; Signs Point to A Bubble Burst

For someone who has been watching the stock market screens recently, the color red seems to dominate. After gaining 22% last year, the Nasdaq stock index is down almost 18% from its November high. It has entered a correction territory, which means it has dropped more than 10% from its...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Ouch! The sell-off continues as Fed, earnings and Ukraine trigger sell off

US stocks are having yet another calamitous start to the week, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are down more than 3% at the time of writing. The question now is, will this sell off last, or have we been wrong-footed by another strange Monday in the land of investing? When the mood is so biased to the downside in January and on the week that the Fed has its first meeting of the year, it is unlikely that risk aversion will change in a meaningful way before we hear what the Fed have to say. Without saying anything the Fed have managed to cause four things to happen in the markets: the steep rise in Treasury yields across the curve, the selloff in stocks – particularly richly valued tech stocks, the sharp drop in crypto currencies and a halt in the IPO market. If the Fed wanted to reduce the level of speculation in the market then they have done it, but will they backtrack at this week’s meeting?
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

XRP Price Prediction: XRP/USD Trade Experiences a Free Fall-Off

XRP/USD – Daily Chart. The Ripple XRP/USD daily chart reveals the crypto-economic trade experiences a free fall-off in its valuation. The 50-day SMA indicator is above the 14-day SMA indicator. Variant bearish candlesticks are underneath them in sequential order. The lower bearish channel trend line drawn has now been witnessing a possible outcome of forming a trading pattern denoting a rebound in no time. The Stochastic Oscillators have dipped into the oversold region in an attempt to close the lines within it. That signifies that the market may soon be running into a pause moment.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra price analysis: LUNA rejected at $70, as selling continues

Terra price analysis suggests downwards movement to $65. The Terra price analysis shows that despite the strong bearish activity, the bulls are able to fight back and have recovered from the lows of $56 to the current level above $67. However, strong bearish pressure still weighs on the price action making upwards movement difficult.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ripple price prediction: relief rally expected

The Ripple price has been under pressure lately. The performance is in line with the past performance of other cryptocurrencies. We explain why a relief rally is expected. The Ripple (XRP/USD) price was not spared by the recent cryptocurrency sell-off. The coin is trading at $0.6080, which is the highest it has been since July last year. It has fallen by over 70% from its highest level on record, bringing its total market capitalization to over $29 billion.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD faces tough spot near $0.60

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.60. Bullish momentum slowly returns. Ripple prices are up today as we anticipate the $0.62 local resistance to be broken, potentially enabling further gains. The fact that XRP/USD has found support at $0.65 could indicate the end of the many-day decline for now, with bears finally worn down.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP peaks at $0.56, begins to retrace

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD reversed yesterday above $0.56. Strong buying pressure was seen overnight. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after further downside was rejected yesterday. Therefore, XRP/USD should continue even higher today and retrace even more of the previous loss.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy