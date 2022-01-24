XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.50 as sell-off continues

US stocks are having yet another calamitous start to the week, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are down more than 3% at the time of writing. The question now is, will this sell off last, or have we been wrong-footed by another strange Monday in the land of investing? When the mood is so biased to the downside in January and on the week that the Fed has its first meeting of the year, it is unlikely that risk aversion will change in a meaningful way before we hear what the Fed have to say. Without saying anything the Fed have managed to cause four things to happen in the markets: the steep rise in Treasury yields across the curve, the selloff in stocks – particularly richly valued tech stocks, the sharp drop in crypto currencies and a halt in the IPO market. If the Fed wanted to reduce the level of speculation in the market then they have done it, but will they backtrack at this week’s meeting?

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO