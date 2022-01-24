ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association between postmenstrual age and furosemide dosing practices in very preterm infants

By Nicolas A. Bamat
Furosemide renal clearance is slow after very preterm (VP) birth and increases with postnatal maturation. We compared furosemide dose frequency and total daily dose between postmenstrual age (PMA) groups in VP infants. Study design. Observational cohort study of VP infants exposed to a repeated-dose course of furosemide in Pediatrix...

American Academy of Pediatrics

Will “Low-Risk” Criteria for Early Onset Sepsis in Preterm and Term Infants Mean Less Use of Antibiotics?

No one would argue with the need to be a good steward of antibiotics. This makes newborn care challenging because of the need to have a low threshold to begin antibiotics while awaiting cultures for infants with suspected sepsis. Is there a better way to predict which infants are at low risk for early onset sepsis (EOS) to avoid antibiotic use? Flannery et al (10.1542/peds.2021-052900) from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia share with us an analysis of a retrospective cohort study of 7,549 preterm and term infants born between 2009 and 2014 who had blood cultures drawn because of a concern for sepsis. The authors separated these infants into high- and low-risk for EOS based on delivery characteristics. They then determined which infants received antibiotics or developed sepsis.
Trends in morbidity and mortality of extremely preterm infants in the United States

1. Among extremely preterm infants born at 22-28 weeks’ gestational age in 2013-2018 in the United States, 78.3% of infants survived to discharge, a significant improvement from 76.0% in 2008-2012. 2. Among infants born at less than 27 weeks’ gestational age, rehospitalization and severe neurodevelopmental impairment were common at...
Author Correction: Association of maternal central adiposity measured by ultrasound in early mid pregnancy with infant birth size

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-76741-8, published online 12 November 2020. The Supplementary Tables file published with this Article contained an error in Table S6. "Impact of pre-pregnancy and pregnancy factors on infant birthweight" where the Î² and CI values for the Variable 'Maternal country of birth outside EU' were incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
Use of 2.0-mm endotracheal tubes for periviable infants

Rysavy MA, Mehler K, OberthÃ¼r A, Ã…gren J, Kusuda S, McNamara PJ, et al. An immature science: intensive care for infants born at â‰¤23 weeks of gestation. J Pediatr. 2021;233:16"“25. 2. Arbour K, Lindsay E, Laventhal N, Myers P, Andrews B, Klar...
Associations between family functioning during early to mid-childhood and weight status in childhood and adolescence: findings from a Quebec birth cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Impaired family functioning has been associated with obesity in children and adolescents, but few longitudinal studies exist. We examined whether family functioning from early to mid-childhood is associated with overweight and obesity in later childhood and adolescence. Methods. We examined data from the...
The association between steps per day and blood pressure in children

Lower levels of physical activity are associated with an increased overall cardiometabolic risk, as well as the risk or being overweight. It is difficult to determine the optimal level of physical activity that protects the needs of children and young people. Studies on the required number of steps, as well as approximating the daily volume of physical activity, are gaining increasing credibility in research and practice. Researchers propose a "rule" of"‰â‰¥"‰11,500 steps per day, for children and teenagers of both sexes. The aim of the study was to assess whether 11,500 steps a day is sufficient to maintain normal blood pressure among children and adolescents. 1002 children and adolescents aged 4"“15 were included in the study. To assess physical activity, measured in the number of steps per day, the Actigraph accelerometer wGT3X-BT was used. The normal number of steps was defined as greater than or equal to 11,500 steps per day for children and teenagers, for both girls and boys. In the entire study group, a significantly lower risk of hypertension was observed when the number of steps was normal (OR is 0.45 and the upper confidence limit for OR is 0.71). The study confirmed the beneficial protective role of physical activity against hypertension in older children and adolescents. However, it should be emphasized that no such relationship has been demonstrated in the case of preschool children. The presented norms of the number of steps should be promoted to the wider community to make prevention of cardiovascular diseases even more effective.
Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
The association between local brain structure and disgust propensity

Research has discovered structural differences in the brains of people with different personality types. In the present voxel-based morphometry study we focused on the association between disgust propensity (DP: the temporally stable tendency to experience disgust across different situations) and grey matter volume (GMV) in regions of interest [insula, orbitofrontal cortex (OFC), basal ganglia]. We collected structural brain scans from 498 healthy individuals (352 females, 146 males; mean age"‰="‰27Â years). Regression analyses were performed to test the association between three domains of DP (core, animal-reminder, contamination) and GMV. We observed negative correlations between animal-reminder DP and the volume of the insula, and contamination DP and OFC volume. Animal-reminder DP correlated positively with GMV in the basal ganglia (putamen). This study identified weak correlations between local brain volume and disgust propensity. The association between DP and insula volume concerned the posterior insula and was in the opposite of the expected direction. The findings of this study are inconsistent with the concept of the anterior insula as a region that specifically mediates DP.
Targeted newborn metabolomics: prediction of gestational age from cord blood

Our study sought to determine whether metabolites from a retrospective collection of banked cord blood specimens could accurately estimate gestational age and to validate these findings in cord blood samples from Busia, Uganda. Study Design. Forty-seven metabolites were measured by tandem mass spectrometry or enzymatic assays from 942 banked cord...
Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
Associations between physical fitness components with muscle ultrasound parameters in prepuberal children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Muscle ultrasound is a convenient technique to visualize normal and pathological muscle tissue as it is non-invasive and real-time. This technique is related to several physical performance parameters and body composition components in adults; however, this relationship remains unexplored in early aged. We aimed to evaluate the association between physical fitness components with muscle ultrasound parameters in prepuberal children.
