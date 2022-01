Are you interested in bees and pollinators, but you don’t know where to begin? Check out this upcoming webinar series to help guide you in your apiary ambitions. University of Minnesota Extension Educators are excited to bring you the webinar series "How can I help pollinators? Honey bees, native bees, or both?" This three-part series will help inform you before starting in honey production or pollinator habitat planning. Join us February 1-3 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. each afternoon for this free webinar series. You must pre- register at z.umn.edu/BeeSeries to receive the webinar links. This webinar series will cover the following topics:

