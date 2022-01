Bethesda has been at the center of many conversations as of late in the gaming space. Between deals with Microsoft and delivering on their exclusivity deals, many have lauded them for their immersive games. From Elder Scrolls to Deathloop, the publisher has consistently produced intriguing and exhilarating video games. While Arkane Studios just wrapped up their latest title, Tango Gameworks is ready to unveil their own. After a few delays and odd marketing campaigns, Ghostwire Tokyo is finally getting a release date this year. Ghostwire Tokyo has come a long way. Initially seeing the announcement in 2019, the development has had to adapt in more ways than one. Today, PS5 owners noticed the date change on Ghostwire Tokyo’s PSN store page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO