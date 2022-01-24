ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida student’s Super Bowl petition is about to hit 100K signatures; wants Monday holiday or Saturday game

By Krystal S
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Bowl 2022 at SoFi Stadium — Courtesy: AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File. A Florida high schooler’s petition to move the NFL’s biggest event—the Super Bowl—from Sunday to Saturday is gaining major attention. Frank Ruggeri, 18, of Palm Bay, Florida, says the game should be...

