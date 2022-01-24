Florida student’s Super Bowl petition is about to hit 100K signatures; wants Monday holiday or Saturday game

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: It's an Over-Reaction Monday as the Bucs Season ends after losing to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round yesterday at Raymond James Stadium, but what a hecuva comeback by Tom Brady and the Krewe... plenty of conversation surrounding the future of the GOAT, Todd Bowles Blitz at the end of the game, & what's next this Off-Season. Pewter Report's Scott Reynolds & Former Bucs Tight-End Anthony Becht help break it all down. The rest of the NFL weekend action, including the instant classic of the Bills falling in Kansas City, Titans sputtering vs the Bengals, & 49ers shocking the Packers on slate today too. The Lightning cap off their West Coast trip by smashing San Jose, the Rays Stadium News continues to resonate, & more chatter w/ Zac Blobner on What's Up Tampa Bay & during a game Big Deal or No Deal...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO